Back

First look at menu & prices for SIA's Restaurant A380 @Changi across all cabin classes

The suites menu, which costs S$642, features an eight-course meal.

Jane Zhang | Andrew Wong | Tanya Ong | October 24, 2020, 07:19 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

On Sep. 29, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it would be launching "Discover Your Singapore Airlines", a suite of experiences specially curated for customers in Singapore.

One of the experiences — Restaurant A380 @Changi, where members of the public can dine aboard an SIA Airbus A380 double-decker superjumbo — was a hit with consumers, and sold out more than 900 seats within 30 minutes of its launch on Oct. 12.

The dining experience was originally only slated to be available on the afternoons of Oct. 24 and 25. Due to overwhelming demand, SIA opened up one more weekend of slots, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Range of menu options depending on cabin class

The restaurant features international cuisines as well as dishes from its Peranakan menu specially designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

The suites menu, which costs S$642, features an eight-course meal.

The meal consists of SIA's signature satay and oscietra caviar as starters, two appetisers, choice of a main course, dessert, a cheese platter, and a fruit platter.

Main course options include nasi lemak, lobster thermidor, and grass-fed beef tenderloin.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

The business class meal costs S$321, and features a six-course meal.

The meal includes a starter of satay, an appetiser, choice of a main course, dessert, a cheese platter, and a fruit platter.

The main course options for business class include nasi lemak, pan seared prawns and scallops, grilled beef fillet with black pepper sauce, and Japanese-style grilled Chilean sea bass.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Business class seat. Photo by Andrew Wong.

Premium economy and economy meals come with three courses, and cost S$96.30 and S$53.50, respectively.

The meals include an appetiser, a main course, and dessert.

Main course options include Japanese-style miso-flavoured stewed pork, pan-fried salmon, or — for premium economy diners — Lee's Itek Siow and Chap Chai dish, a classic Peranakan braised duck dish.

The menu for premium economy:

Photo by Andrew Wong.

And economy:

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Each meal comes with two complimentary alcoholic drinks and free flow of other beverages. Air sommeliers will also recommend wines to accompany the meals.

Top photo by Andrew Wong.

4 hospitalised after red Audi & van collide along Woodlands Ave 12, 56-year-old van driver arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 24, 2020, 06:31 PM

Both Mahathir & Anwar oppose Muhyiddin's move towards state of emergency in M'sia

Meeting of minds.

October 24, 2020, 05:46 PM

20 M'sian families wave from yacht to loved ones gathered at Woodlands park

After being separated for 200 days.

October 24, 2020, 05:21 PM

1-year-old boy in Taiwan dies after babysitter suffocates him using her entire body

The babysitter has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

October 24, 2020, 04:28 PM

14 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 24, 3 are locally-transmitted

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

October 24, 2020, 03:35 PM

S'pore taxi driver returns passenger's Hermes shopping bag, receives S$100 red packet as thanks

A good deed.

October 24, 2020, 03:30 PM

Babies swallowing millions of microplastic particles per day due to heat sterilisation & washing of bottles: Research

Not good news.

October 24, 2020, 03:29 PM

There are 3 possible outcomes for US election day. 1 could be a repeat of the 2000 election.

A Trump win, a Biden win, or a return to 2000.

October 24, 2020, 03:09 PM

S'pore's last street barber, 75, still offers S$6 haircuts & shaves in Bugis

Stories of Us: Tan Boon Kee has never thought of moving elsewhere in the 20 years he has been plying his trade in the narrow alleyway.

October 24, 2020, 02:39 PM

No, the S’pore manufacturing industry is not dying out. Yes, it is still hiring amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Perhaps the most exciting time to join the sector again with the presence of big players like Dyson and Hyundai.

October 24, 2020, 02:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.