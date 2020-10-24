First look at menu & prices for SIA's Restaurant A380 @Changi across all cabin classes

On Sep. 29, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it would be launching "Discover Your Singapore Airlines", a suite of experiences specially curated for customers in Singapore.

One of the experiences — Restaurant A380 @Changi, where members of the public can dine aboard an SIA Airbus A380 double-decker superjumbo — was a hit with consumers, and sold out more than 900 seats within 30 minutes of its launch on Oct. 12.

The dining experience was originally only slated to be available on the afternoons of Oct. 24 and 25. Due to overwhelming demand, SIA opened up one more weekend of slots, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Range of menu options depending on cabin class

The restaurant features international cuisines as well as dishes from its Peranakan menu specially designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

The suites menu, which costs S$642, features an eight-course meal.

The meal consists of SIA's signature satay and oscietra caviar as starters, two appetisers, choice of a main course, dessert, a cheese platter, and a fruit platter.

Main course options include nasi lemak, lobster thermidor, and grass-fed beef tenderloin.

The business class meal costs S$321, and features a six-course meal.

The meal includes a starter of satay, an appetiser, choice of a main course, dessert, a cheese platter, and a fruit platter.

The main course options for business class include nasi lemak, pan seared prawns and scallops, grilled beef fillet with black pepper sauce, and Japanese-style grilled Chilean sea bass.

Premium economy and economy meals come with three courses, and cost S$96.30 and S$53.50, respectively.

The meals include an appetiser, a main course, and dessert.

Main course options include Japanese-style miso-flavoured stewed pork, pan-fried salmon, or — for premium economy diners — Lee's Itek Siow and Chap Chai dish, a classic Peranakan braised duck dish.

The menu for premium economy:

And economy:

Each meal comes with two complimentary alcoholic drinks and free flow of other beverages. Air sommeliers will also recommend wines to accompany the meals.

Top photo by Andrew Wong.