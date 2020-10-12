Over 900 seats for S'pore Airlines' dine-in experience on plane sold out within half an hour

Singapore Airlines recently introduced a slew of new experiences in lieu of air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the experiences, where members of the public can dine inside an SIA Airbus A380, appears to be a hit with consumers.

Fully booked

SIA confirmed with Mothership that all the seats for its Restaurant A380 @ Changi were sold out within 30 minutes of its launch on Oct. 12 midnight.

According to The Straits Times, over 900 seats were sold.

SIA stated that those who were unable to make a reservation after 12:30am on Oct. 12 were invited to join a wait list, which has since been closed.

Visitors looking to book the dine-in experience on SIA's KrisShop website today will be greeted with a "sold out".

Considering the strong demand from customers though, SIA will be reopening the wait list for a limited time on Oct. 12 from 6pm onwards.

Those on the wait list will be contacted by the airline if spots free up on the airbus.

Two A380 airbuses will be deployed for the dine-in experience. Half of the seats on each airbus will be available for diners, after taking into account restrictions such as group limits and safe distancing.

The dine-in experience will take place on only two days, Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

Diners can choose from special menus for each cabin class, and options include SIA's signature international cuisine, as well as dishes from the airline's special Peranakan menu, designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

Prices start at S$50 for dining seats in Economy Class, while seats in the Suites cost S$600.

SIA Executive Vice President Commercial Lee Lik Hsin said that they are "grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers".

"We will also take a very close look at the wait list, and see how we could potentially accommodate some of those who are still interested in this unique dining experience," he added.

Other experiences available

Other curated experiences SIA is offering under the "Discover your Singapore Airlines" initiative include an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the airline's training facilities.

Children can engage in craft activities, such as balloon sculpting and making their own batik roses.

Those who prefer to stay at home can also opt for SIA's in-flight dining experience, complete with a special cabin crew concierge service delivered to your home.

Customers can choose from 10 menus, which feature SIA's First Class and Business Class meals, which come with wine or champagne.

Prices start at S$288.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from SIA and screenshot from KrisShop