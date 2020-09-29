S'pore Airlines to launch 3 experiences from Oct. 2020, including aircraft dining & behind-the-scenes tours

Fans of Singapore Airlines (SIA) will have something to look forward to soon, as the airline has just unveiled a suite of experiences specially curated for its customers in Singapore.

These experiences, known as "Discover Your Singapore Airlines", is an initiative led by SIA to engage with their customers and offer unique activities for them, at a time when Covid-19 has drastically reduced the number of flights operated by the national carrier.

1. Dine in at Restaurant A380 @Changi

For those who miss being in an aircraft, SIA will be providing a unique opportunity to dine inside SIA's Airbus A380, which is the world's largest passenger aircraft.

Diner can choose from special menus for each cabin class, and options include SIA's signature international cuisine, as well as dishes from the airline's special Peranakan menu, designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

All diners will receive KrisShop discounts, a limited edition goodie bag and additional gifts, if they turn up in traditional heritage wear.

According to SIA, limited slots for an exclusive pre-lunch tour of the A380 will also be available.

Reservations start on Oct. 12, 2020, and Restaurant A380 @Changi will operate on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

2. Behind-the-scene tours: Inside Singapore Airlines

SIA will also be providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the airline's training facilities, with a wide range of activities for people of all ages.

Visitors on the tour will get the opportunity to interact with SIA's pilots and cabin crew, and find out more about the intensive training that they undergo.

Children can engage in craft activities, such as balloon sculpting and making their own batik roses.

In addition, they will also have the option to dress up and role play as cabin crew, and take home their own SIA's sarong kebaya uniform.

Adults can choose to operate a full flight simulator, taste some of SIA's premium in-flight wine labels, and attend a grooming workshop.

SIA will also provide a selection of the most popular meals served on SIA flights for sale.

Bookings for the tour will open on Nov. 1, and the tours will be held on Nov. 21, 22, 28 and 29.

3. Dining in with [email protected]

For those who prefer to stay at home, SIA will also provide an opportunity to enjoy SIA's in-flight dining experience, complete with a special cabin crew concierge service.

Customers can choose from 10 menus, which feature SIA's First Class and Business Class meals, complete with wine or champagne.

Limited edition dining ware and amenities will also be available, depending on the package chosen.

According to a SIA spokesperson, the cabin crew will be sharing menu options and wine pairing recommendations over the phone with customers.

However, SIA clarified with Mothership that the crew will not be physically present to the food.

"Our cabin crew are featured in the welcome videos, and our exclusive cabin crew concierge will also be calling each customer to guide them through the product options and offer menu recommendations, to elevate their dining experience," said the SIA spokesperson.

These packages will come with a heating and plating guide, which will be available in both video and physical formats, in order to help customers recreate meals that are served on board SIA aircraft.

However, those who opt for the "Book the Chef" add-on will be able to have a chef personally heat, plate and serve the meal in their homes.

Bookings for the special cabin crew concierge service will open on Oct. 5.

According to SIA, all three experiences will be exclusively available for booking via the KrisShop website.

KrisFlyer members can redeem their miles to pay for these experiences, or earn miles on their purchases.

More information can be found on the official website.

Top image via SIA.