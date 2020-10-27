Back

Kazakhstan embraces Borat’s ‘Very nice’ catchphrase as official tourism slogan

If you cannot beat them, join them.

Belmont Lay | October 27, 2020, 04:53 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Kazakhstan has adopted Borat's "Very nice!" catchphrase as its own, effectively reclaiming what used to be a thorn in its side.

The former republic under the Soviet Union bloc had tried hard to distance itself from the first Borat movie 14 years ago.

It went as far as take out a four-page advertisement in The New York Times defending the country’s honour and threatened to sue Borat's creator, Sacha Baron Cohen, due to his unflattering satirical depiction of the country.

The 2006 first movie drew the ire of Kazakh officials, who likely felt attacked by the portrayals of the Kazakh as incestuous and anti-Semitic.

Embracing slogan in 2020

Instead of denouncing the second Borat movie, which just came out on Oct. 23, 2020, the tourism ministry of Kazakhstan has decided to roll with the punches.

Speaking to NYT, Kairat Sadvakassov, the deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s tourism board, explained the reason behind the U-turn.

"In Covid times, when tourism spending is on hold, it was good to see the country mentioned in the media,’ he told NYT.

"Not in the nicest way, but it’s good to be out there."

NYT reported that the tourism board was "determined to avoid overreacting" and letting Cohen make it look foolish once again.

Promo worked

Sadvakassov confessed that the tourism board’s initial instinct was to "let it die its natural death and not respond".

But they were sold by the efforts of Dennis Keen, a former exchange student from the United States who settled in Kazakhstan.

Keen and a colleague, Yermek Utemissov, produced the four short videos, about 12 seconds each, that feature locals commenting on the "very nice" offerings of the country.

Kazakhstan is globalised

Utemissov told NYT that times have changed since 2006.

This time around, he wasn’t worried that his fellow citizens would get mad.

“It’s a newer generation,” he said.

“They’ve got Twitter, they’ve got Instagram, they’ve got Reddit, they know English, they know memes. They get it. They’re inside the media world. We’re looking at the same comedians, the same Kimmel show. Kazakhstan is globalised.”

Cohen issues statement

Cohen issued a short statement in response to Kazakhstan's reversal of attitude by embracing the franchise this second outing.

Cohen said via a statement by email to NYT.

“This is a comedy, and the Kazakhstan in the film has nothing to do with the real country,” he wrote.

“I chose Kazakhstan because it was a place that almost nobody in the U.S. knew anything about, which allowed us to create a wild, comedic, fake world. The real Kazakhstan is a beautiful country with a modern, proud society — the opposite of Borat’s version.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is out now on Amazon Prime video.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan & Kazakhstan Tourism Board

Woman allegedly cheated Bedok man of S$500,000 in real life China officials scam: Wanbao

Scam.

October 27, 2020, 06:43 PM

Parti Liyani seeking S$71,000 compensation from court instead of Liew family

An unusual move.

October 27, 2020, 06:31 PM

10 double-deck electric buses to be deployed in S'pore from Oct. 27, 2020

60 electric buses to hit the roads in S'pore by 2021.

October 27, 2020, 06:30 PM

Halal burger joint in AMK Hub & City Square Mall has burgers from S$5.30, including prawn & portobello patties

Not so ordinary.

October 27, 2020, 06:15 PM

57th floor Marina Bay Sands skybar launches S$25++ dish & drink promo for Nov. 2020

Eat the view.

October 27, 2020, 06:12 PM

MacRitchie Reservoir is incredibly scenic & has irreplaceable biodiversity

MacRitchie is one great example of how a balance can be struck between human and wildlife needs.

October 27, 2020, 05:35 PM

Smallest baby ever born at NUH weighed 354g, could not be held by mum for 3 months

Stories of Us: Born after only 23 weeks and 6 days of gestation, baby Zaiya had only a 20 per cent chance of survival. Today, seven months later, she is happy and healthy.

October 27, 2020, 04:07 PM

Ex-Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min joins car rental company as senior advisor

The company said Lam brings a 'wealth of experience and deep understanding of Singapore’s transport sector'.

October 27, 2020, 04:07 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 27, 1 case in the community

Latest update.

October 27, 2020, 03:49 PM

All candidates for PSLE & GCE-level exams can view results online: MOE

Eligible students can use SingPass to view their results.

October 27, 2020, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.