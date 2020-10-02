Borat 2 out on Amazon Prime late Oct. 2020

Borat 2 will be out on Amazon Prime in late October 2020 in 240 countries and territories.

Amazon Studios clinched the deal to air the second movie after it acquired worldwide rights.

The movie will be out before the Nov. 3 United States presidential election.

The sequel stars Sacha Baron Cohen in the title role once again.

Made during pandemic

The Borat sequel was the first movie made during the Covid-19 shutdown.

It was shot surreptitiously as quickly as coronavirus shooting restrictions were eased.

Baron Cohen and his team were reportedly back filming the movie the next day with a minimal crew when restrictions eased.

Baron Cohen reportedly risked his life multiple times to shoot the scenes in this film.

He was said to have worn a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days.

However, most impressive of all in this age of social media was how Baron Cohen managed to keep the film under wraps.

Word of the movie leaked only after it completed filming and it was shown to buyers to set the distribution deal.

First movie made a lot of money

The first film was a big success in 2006.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan made US$262 million worldwide for Fox.

The second movie is called Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Some shifts in global power have occurred in the last 14 years.

Fox has been acquired by Disney.

And movie theatres are reeling from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

Borat 2's best method of reaching the widest audience possible, it appears, is to screen it on Amazon Prime before the end of October -- just before the election and in a bid to introduce the character to younger audiences.

The official trailer for the sequel has been released.

What trailer showed

Baron Cohen is seen reprising his Kazakh alter ego to disrupt American politics.

One scene showed Baron Cohen barging in on a packed CPAC event where Vice President Mike Pence was delivering a speech.

This second film revolves around Borat and his daughter coming back to America 14 years after the success of the 2006 film.

It is shot as a gonzo mockumentary about a naive Kazakh exploring the U.S and being recognised because he is now famous.

Cohen has spent the years since Borat creating other onscreen alter egos.

The biggest challenge for this second movie is seeing Baron Cohen pull off the same brazen skits with unsuspecting people and remain believable.

Full uncensored poster:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn