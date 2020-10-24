'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' out on Amazon Prime in S'pore now

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is available for viewing in Singapore via Amazon Prime video.

The film was released on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 worldwide.

It has since scored 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates reviews and computes a score (a meta-reviewer).

Amazon Studios clinched the deal to air the second movie after it acquired worldwide rights.

The movie industry has been in tatters since theatre-going activities and gala premieres can no longer occur as usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to watch movie for free

For those who have not signed up for Amazon Prime, they can opt for a 30-day free trial at no cost and gain access to a library of movies and shows.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now accessible to Singapore subscribers.

If subscription is not cancelled, it will cost S$2.99 per month.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Made during pandemic

The movie has been strategically released right before the Nov. 3 United States presidential election.

The sequel stars Sacha Baron Cohen in the title role once again.

The sequel was the first movie made during the Covid-19 shutdown.

It was shot surreptitiously as quickly as coronavirus shooting restrictions were eased.

Baron Cohen and his team were reportedly back filming the movie the next day with a minimal crew when restrictions eased.

Baron Cohen reportedly risked his life multiple times to shoot the scenes in this film.

He was said to have worn a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days.

However, most impressive of all in this age of social media was how Baron Cohen managed to keep the film under wraps.

Word of the movie leaked only after it completed filming and it was shown to buyers to set the distribution deal.