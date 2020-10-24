Back

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' out on Amazon Prime in S'pore now

Sign up for Amazon Prime 30-day free trial and watch for free.

Belmont Lay | October 24, 2020, 02:21 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is available for viewing in Singapore via Amazon Prime video.

The film was released on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 worldwide.

It has since scored 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates reviews and computes a score (a meta-reviewer).

Amazon Studios clinched the deal to air the second movie after it acquired worldwide rights.

The movie industry has been in tatters since theatre-going activities and gala premieres can no longer occur as usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to watch movie for free

For those who have not signed up for Amazon Prime, they can opt for a 30-day free trial at no cost and gain access to a library of movies and shows.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now accessible to Singapore subscribers.

If subscription is not cancelled, it will cost S$2.99 per month.

Made during pandemic

The movie has been strategically released right before the Nov. 3 United States presidential election.

The sequel stars Sacha Baron Cohen in the title role once again.

The sequel was the first movie made during the Covid-19 shutdown.

It was shot surreptitiously as quickly as coronavirus shooting restrictions were eased.

Baron Cohen and his team were reportedly back filming the movie the next day with a minimal crew when restrictions eased.

Baron Cohen reportedly risked his life multiple times to shoot the scenes in this film.

He was said to have worn a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days.

However, most impressive of all in this age of social media was how Baron Cohen managed to keep the film under wraps.

Word of the movie leaked only after it completed filming and it was shown to buyers to set the distribution deal.

Brazilian sisters fighting over blown out birthday candle in viral video actually 'get along very well'

Just another fight among siblings, it seems.

October 24, 2020, 01:38 PM

S$450 glamping experience in Kampong Gelam sells out within 6 minutes

Speedy.

October 24, 2020, 01:21 PM

Milksha S'pore to launch bubble tea-scented candles at S$78 for set of 4, preorder from Oct. 26

You can have your bubble tea and smell it too.

October 24, 2020, 01:05 PM

AGC files disciplinary complaint to Law Society against lawyer M Ravi over alleged misconduct

Ravi said that he will be challenging the complaint in court.

October 24, 2020, 12:34 PM

'High demand' for TraceTogether tokens at collection centres, S'poreans advised not to rush to collect

No chill.

October 24, 2020, 11:09 AM

Over 200 allotment garden plots open for balloting in Yishun, West Coast, Aljunied & Punggol

Yay, more gardening spaces!

October 24, 2020, 10:42 AM

NParks to distribute another 60,000 free seed packets, including watermelon & kangkong

There are free classes also to teach you how to grow the edibles.

October 24, 2020, 10:30 AM

Couples in 1980s flocked to Benjamin Sheares Bridge to illegally take wedding photos

The lengths people would go to for a wedding photo.

October 24, 2020, 09:44 AM

Rejected by talent shows, S'porean with autism organises online concerts for youths with special needs

Muhammad Arshad Fawwaz doesn't want other children with special needs to go through the same rejection that he did.

October 24, 2020, 09:00 AM

Twelve Cupcakes in court facing 29 charges of underpaying 8 foreign employees

Failed to pay S$2,000-plus salaries.

October 24, 2020, 01:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.