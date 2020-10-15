Trump's 14-year-old son Barron tested positive for Covid-19, says Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after his parents contracted the virus.

Exhibited no symptoms

In a statement on Oct. 14, First Lady Melania Trump said that after she and her husband received their positive results on Oct. 2, she immediately thought of her son.

She explained:

"To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think, 'what about tomorrow or the next day?' My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive."

However, the First Lady wrote that Barron exhibited no symptoms and is a "strong teenager".

He has since tested negative for Covid-19.

Had it for "such a short period of time"

At a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 15, Trump also talked about his son's Covid-19 positive result, saying that Barron only had it for "such a short period of time".

Trump also used Barron's quick recovery as part of his pitch to reopen schools in the US.

He said:

"I don't even think he knew he had it because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off 99.9% and Barron is beautiful and he's free. It happens. People have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school. We’ve got to get the kids back to school."

"Glad" they went through it at the same time

Trump spent three nights in a military hospital after he and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19.

Melania, however, remained in the White House.

To treat the virus, Trump was given a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail. He was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

On the other hand, Melania said that she chose to go for a more "natural route" in terms of medicine, opting for vitamins and healthy food.

She added that she was "glad" that she and her husband, together with their son, went through this ordeal at the same time.

"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together."

