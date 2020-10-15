Back

Trump's 14-year-old son Barron tested positive for Covid-19, says Melania Trump

According to Melania Trump, he exhibited no symptoms.

Syahindah Ishak | October 15, 2020, 12:45 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after his parents contracted the virus.

Exhibited no symptoms

In a statement on Oct. 14, First Lady Melania Trump said that after she and her husband received their positive results on Oct. 2, she immediately thought of her son.

She explained:

"To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think, 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'

My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive."

However, the First Lady wrote that Barron exhibited no symptoms and is a "strong teenager".

He has since tested negative for Covid-19.

Had it for "such a short period of time"

At a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 15, Trump also talked about his son's Covid-19 positive result, saying that Barron only had it for "such a short period of time".

Trump also used Barron's quick recovery as part of his pitch to reopen schools in the US.

He said:

"I don't even think he knew he had it because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off 99.9% and Barron is beautiful and he's free.

It happens. People have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school. We’ve got to get the kids back to school."

"Glad" they went through it at the same time

Trump spent three nights in a military hospital after he and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19.

Melania, however, remained in the White House.

To treat the virus, Trump was given a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail. He was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

On the other hand, Melania said that she chose to go for a more "natural route" in terms of medicine, opting for vitamins and healthy food.

She added that she was "glad" that she and her husband, together with their son, went through this ordeal at the same time.

"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together."

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Getty Images.

St. John Island marine lab captures breathtaking shots of corals glowing under UV light

Out-of-this-world.

October 15, 2020, 12:38 PM

13-year-old girl in S'pore raised over S$164,000 for complete stranger who was e-scooter accident victim

To alleviate the family's financial burden.

October 15, 2020, 12:27 PM

Taste test: Tai Cheong S'pore selling Black Sugar Boba Tart for S$2.50 at Holland Village

(Somewhat) new product.

October 15, 2020, 12:18 PM

Tai Cheong S'pore opening new outlet in the west 'in a couple of weeks'

Time for easties for make some noiseeeeeeeeeee

October 15, 2020, 12:01 PM

Deepavali is not the Tamil New Year. So what is it about?

Should you wish your friend “Happy Deepavali” or “Happy Diwali”?

October 15, 2020, 12:00 PM

S'porean, 31, builds gorgeous 'mirrored' house on extinct volcano in Mexico, available on Airbnb

He had migrated to Mexico by himself in 2017.

October 15, 2020, 11:49 AM

Tiktok owner taking up 3 floors at One Raffles Quay & looking to fill 200 jobs

The move is part of ByteDance's plan to use Singapore as a launchpad to expand in Asia.

October 15, 2020, 11:27 AM

Ong Ye Kung: Mass air travel unlikely in next 2 years until Covid-19 vaccine widely available

The recovery will take a 'couple of years'.

October 15, 2020, 11:17 AM

Allow No-Confidence Motion debate against M'sia PM Muhyiddin, veteran MP urges M'sian Speaker

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, an influential UMNO member, has made public his letter to the Speaker.

October 15, 2020, 04:01 AM

A S'porean earning S$3,000 monthly needs to work 14.4 days to afford new iPhone 12 Pro

Payment via Visa, Master, or selling kidney?

October 15, 2020, 01:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.