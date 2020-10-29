Back

Ex-Ang Mo Kio MP Ang Hin Kee lands new role helming S'pore National Co-operative Federation

Sulaiman Daud | October 29, 2020, 10:49 AM

The Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) welcomed a new leader on Oct. 28.

Ang Hin Kee, current Assistant Director-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and erstwhile People's Action Party Member of Parliament (PAP MP) for Ang Mo Kio GRC, will take the helm as Chief Executive.

According to a press release from SNCF, which called Ang a "seasoned unionist", Ang's appointment will be concurrent with his other hats, and he brings over 15 years of experience working "with the ground" on employment issues.

MP and champion of taxi drivers

Ang has served as an MP since 2011, as part of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's team.

Before the general election earlier this year, it was announced that Ang would not run for a third term in Parliament.

Aside from the labour movement, Ang was a leading voice for the rights of taxi drivers as executive adviser to the National Taxi Association, and took on the same role for the National Private Hire Vehicles Association.

Ang is not the only former PAP MP who has a new role after the election.

Former Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min announced new roles with a healthcare and a car rental company, while Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin joined two local tech firms.

What is the SNCF?

The SNCF is the apex body of Singapore's co-operative movement.

This apparently refers to an international movement that encourages members to produce, buy and sell things together, and share in the profits.

The movement comes from 19th-century England and apparently has a 95-year-history in Singapore, which you'd recognise is almost twice as old as the time since Singapore became independent.

Top image from Singapore National Co-operative Federation and Ang Hin Kee's Facebook page.

