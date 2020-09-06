Back

Amrin Amin returns to private sector by joining 2 tech firms. Does not regret contesting Sengkang.

Fasiha Nazren | September 06, 2020, 04:59 PM

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sembawang GRC and People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for Sengkang GRC Amrin Amin will be going back to work very soon.

But not in the public service, though.

Going to private sector

From Sep. 14, he will be taking on two roles in two different local tech firms.

He is slated to become the Strategy Director for regional and automation firm Platform for Bots and Automation (PBA) and a non-executive Advisor for date-security and artificial intelligence firm ADERA Global.

He gave an interview with The Straits Times regarding his return to the private sector

However he also posted a Facebook post announcing it later in the day:

According to his post, Amrin, who is a lawyer by training, shared that he is looking forward to the next phase of his life to stretch his potential "beyond legal and government".

Though of job-hunting after GE

In the aforementioned interview with ST, he said that he had started thinking about job-hunting the data after Polling Day on July 10.

In his Facebook post, he said that he definitely did not regret contesting in Sengkang.

"No regrets because it's a great honour to fight one of the toughest battles for the party and stand up for what I believe in."

He also said that it has been "one of the greatest privilege and honour" of his life to have served as an MP.

However, he told ST "never say never" when asked if he would be returning to politics or law.

"I may wear different hats but inside is the same. I'll still keep my ears close to the ground. My thoughts and heart is with you - always. Keep in touch and look out for each other, ya?"

