Ex-Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min joins car rental company as senior advisor

The company said Lam brings a 'wealth of experience and deep understanding of Singapore’s transport sector'.

Sulaiman Daud | October 27, 2020, 04:07 PM

Former PAP Member of Parliament (MP) Lam Pin Min has taken up a new role as the senior advisor of a car rental company.

Lumens Auto, which provides car leasing for both personal and corporate needs, shared a post on Facebook on Oct. 27 announcing the move.

Lam, who previously served as the Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health, will "focus on helping Lumens build and expand its key business sectors and to strengthen [their] partnerships with key stakeholders".

Lumens added that Lam brings a "wealth of experience and deep understanding of Singapore’s transport sector".

Lam also announced the move on his Facebook page.

He wrote: "... I look forward to working with the Team to advance Lumens’ business development and growth in the sector."

Ex-MP

Lam was part of the PAP team that contested the Group Representation Constituency of Sengkang in the 2020 general election, along with Ng Chee Meng, Amrin Amin and newcomer Raymond Lye.

The team lost to the Workers' Party, which fielded a team comprising He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Raeesah Khan and Jamus Lim.

After the election, Lam announced another new role for himself as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service at Eagle Eye Centre.

