Foreign media question S'pore's attractiveness to expats after stricter EP & SP requirements

Much debate and discussion have surfaced since Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the increase in salary criteria for Employment Passes (EP) and S Passes as part of the government's adjustments to foreign talent policies.

The topic, perhaps magnified by the vast economic impact brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, has also been picked up by international media outlets such as Bloomberg and Financial Times.

Singapore is an Asian financial hub that is also one of the top choices for expats to live and work in, which is perhaps why the topic has gained considerable interest among foreign investors and expats.

The reports highlight the impact of the policy changes on the expat community in Singapore, and examined the consequences of growing calls among local Singaporeans to hire more locals over foreigners.

Here's how foreign media outlets have covered this particular policy change in Singapore.

Bloomberg

Policy changes and "online commentary" risk making Singapore a less welcoming place for expats

Bloomberg opined that although Singapore should be "a magnet for global talent" -- considering it has long been the city of choice for Western expats -- barriers to entry for expats to the city-state are mounting.

The report, published on Aug. 27 and carried by Malaysian media outlets like The Star, said firms were forced to rethink their expansion and hiring plans after the country was hit by "the worst recession in its history".

Bloomberg further reported on the difficulties a nurse from New Zealand faced in landing a work pass even after staying in Singapore for 11 months and sending as many as 200 applications, adding that she felt unwelcome in the country as her attempts to volunteer at hospitals were rejected.

The article also mentioned an expat who found a new job in Singapore, but was stuck in Europe and unable to get back as his visa was not yet approved, resulting in him continuing to pay for an empty home in Singapore.

"The uncertain job prospects, online commentary and stricter conditions risk making Singapore a less welcoming destination just as the city-state needs foreign investment the most," the report said.

Steps to promote local hiring add to expat troubles

It added that by taking steps to promote local hiring, the Singapore government has added to the angst of expats, as the practice might come "at the expense of expats".

The article also cited Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who said in the first debate for the 2020 general election that "the only reason" Singapore has foreigners is to "give an extra wind in [its] sails when the opportunity is there".

But "now we are in a storm, and we need to stand ballast". His office clarified to Bloomberg that there will be a disproportionate impact on the foreign workforce in a downturn.

The article, however, added certain qualifiers towards the end, saying that Singapore is not the only country fighting for local jobs, and brought up the example of the U.S. barring federal agencies from replacing local staff with foreign workers.

It ended by citing the head of a talent advisory firm who said Singapore still remains "an attractive destination".

Financial Times

Change is just for optics and serves no real benefit to locals at top levels

The Financial Times started by saying that global businesses in Singapore are facing growing difficulties in hiring expats as the government seeks to placate the local population's "political concerns" over rising unemployment.

It cited Damien Joseph, an associate professor of Information Technology at Nanyang Technological University, as saying that the policy changes were a welcome change for comparable local talent.

He added that there has been increasing complaints among Singaporeans against the government's foreign worker policy on social media platforms recently.

However, the article cited a partner at "a top international law firm", who said the change is simply meant to give off the impression that Singapore is "doing more to help locals' employment prospects".

It is not likely to bring about much impact at the top in areas like banking and law, and might even damage the country's international perception, the partner said.

