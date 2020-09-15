Rain fogs S'pore up again

Rain fell over Singapore for at least three full days starting from Saturday, Sep. 12 until Monday, Sep. 14, lowering temperatures to an average of 25°C throughout the weekend and bringing a much-welcomed chill to the usual hot and humid conditions.

And as usual, the heavy continuous rains caused fog to descend upon various locations in Singapore.

Foggy conditions captivating

Photos and videos documenting the foggy conditions were put up on social media.

Central Business District over the weekend:

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve at noon on Sunday, Sep. 13:

Fog in areas with vegetation

Foggy conditions might appear ominous, but they happen occasionally in Singapore when there is a downpour and temperatures fall by several degrees.

The fog usually clears whenever the sun comes out.

But foggy conditions can persist into the night, especially in areas with denser vegetation.

Such foggy conditions would also be cause for excitement given its unusual occurrence in Singapore.

It’s already rainy season in Singapore. (Can you see the mist crawling over the water? Ew scary.) pic.twitter.com/hy4pCrEwzR — 妹妹 (@kuaijishi17) September 13, 2020