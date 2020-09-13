Bukit Timah canal fills to the brim due to Saturday torrential rain

Various parts of Singapore were hit by torrential rain on Saturday noon, Sep. 12.

The national water agency, PUB, even had to issue a flash food warning at 12:36pm.

Water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent of their capacity at Dunearn Road, between Yarwood Ave and Binjai Park as a result.

The water levels only subsided after an hour.

Here's a visual depiction of the situation:

The water level at the canal next to Dunearn Road in Bukit Timah filled to the brim.

Should the heavy rain continue, there could have been a flash flood in the area.

Besides Bukit Timah, a coffee shop at Block 496 in Jurong also experienced some flooding due to the rain.

Earlier in the fortnightly update, MSS forecast that the first half of September would be wet and humid.

The total rainfall is expected to be above-average over most parts of Singapore this month due to monsoon rain band lying close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) updated at 11pm that it is likely to rain in many areas on Sunday as well.

Thundery showers over many areas in the late morning and early afternoon. Issued 11.02 pm. — MSS (@MetServiceSG) September 12, 2020

Bring a brolly if you are heading out.

