Back

Bukit Timah canal fills to the brim due to Saturday torrential rain

Extreme weather stress testing drainage system in Singapore.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 13, 2020, 02:51 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Various parts of Singapore were hit by torrential rain on Saturday noon, Sep. 12.

The national water agency, PUB, even had to issue a flash food warning at 12:36pm.

Water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent of their capacity at Dunearn Road, between Yarwood Ave and Binjai Park as a result.

The water levels only subsided after an hour.

Here's a visual depiction of the situation:

Screenshot via All Singapore Stuff Facebook video.

The water level at the canal next to Dunearn Road in Bukit Timah filled to the brim.

Should the heavy rain continue, there could have been a flash flood in the area.

Besides Bukit Timah, a coffee shop at Block 496 in Jurong also experienced some flooding due to the rain.

Earlier in the fortnightly update, MSS forecast that the first half of September would be wet and humid.

The total rainfall is expected to be above-average over most parts of Singapore this month due to monsoon rain band lying close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) updated at 11pm that it is likely to rain in many areas on Sunday as well.

Bring a brolly if you are heading out.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via All Singapore Stuff video

'What to do? I think very soon will close': The plight of money changers in S'pore with nothing to change

Tough times.

September 13, 2020, 02:57 PM

Temperatures of around 23°C recorded in various parts of S'pore on Sep. 13 due to heavy rain

No, you're not imagining the cold.

September 13, 2020, 02:22 PM

Why a former SAF colonel & an ex banker hope to raise mental health issues in Parliament

MPs Don Wee and Fahmi Aliman share with us why they are passionate about mental health, and how we can de-stigmatise mental illness.

September 13, 2020, 01:31 PM

Man, 32, places winning S$1.07 million bid for Bishan DBSS flat 3 days after viewing

DBSS units are known for crossing the S$1 million mark.

September 13, 2020, 12:37 PM

21-year-old who runs Hokkien mee stall at Golden Mile: 'I do believe young people can take hardship'

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 13, 2020, 12:07 PM

Homeowner fined S$5,000 for hosting 18 people at Compassvale flat during Circuit Breaker

He pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

September 13, 2020, 11:27 AM

Rare Hainanese 'salt & pepper' mooncakes created in S'pore in 1920s to cater to poor families

First created in a confectionery along Purvis Street.

September 13, 2020, 10:54 AM

Comment: Should S'poreans who live in private property be entitled to financial aid?

An argument in favour of more financial assistance could be that not everyone who lives in private property are high-income earners.

September 13, 2020, 09:41 AM

BooksActually closing down physical shop in Tiong Bahru to go online fully

It has been operating its brick-and-mortar business for 15 years.

September 13, 2020, 03:41 AM

92 more Covid-19 cases discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, 631 remain

54 confirmed cases remain in hospital.

September 12, 2020, 11:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.