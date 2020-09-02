Back

Thai king reinstates royal consort Sineenat, gives back all her titles 10 months after stripping her of them

She's back in favour.

Belmont Lay | September 02, 2020, 06:45 PM

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the 35-year-old royal consort who was stripped of her title and banished by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been reinstated on Aug. 28, the Royal Palace announced in the Royal Gazette.

The announcement also decreed that the royal noble consort is to be regarded as never have been stripped of her noble titles, military ranks or royal decorations previously.

"Since Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is flawless, a Royal Command was given to Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi to hold the noble title of Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, along with ranks in the Royal Office and the military, and receive royal decorations of all classes," the palace said on Aug. 29 in a Royal Gazette.

Downfall previously

Sineenat's downfall occurred in October 2019.

King Vajiralongkorn had stripped her of all military ranks, decorations and royal titles for being “ungrateful” and behaving “in ways unbecoming of her title”.

This harsh treatment in 2019 occurred some three months after King Vajiralongkorn granted her the title of Chao Khun Phra or royal noble consort, which was the first such appointment in Thailand in nearly a century.

According to the Palace’s statement on Oct. 21, 2019, Sineenat had shown her objection and exerted pressure against Queen Suthida’s installation.

Sineenat was dismissed for disloyalty to the king and acting against the appointment of Queen Suthida.

She was accused of actions done "for her own ambitions", by trying to stop the installation of Queen Suthida, and wishing the king to make her his queen instead.

Her actions violated royal protocol, and she was accused of overstepping into the affairs of the royal couple.

This resulted in the removal of her royal and military titles.

Sineenat was born in the northern province of Nan on Jan. 26, 1985.

She graduated from the Royal Thai Army Nursing College.

She had trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad.

She was first bestowed the title of royal noble consort on King Vajiralongkorn’s 67th birthday in July 2019.

