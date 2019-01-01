Thai palace releases rare images of King’s 34-year-old Royal Consort, website crashes

Thailand’s palace released rare images and a biography of the king’s newly anointed royal consort — and the palace’s website promptly crashed on Monday, Aug. 26.

Photos released included traditional shots, as well as candid photos of her aiming a weapon, piloting a plane, and preparing to parachute, as well as in casual wear and smiling.

A palace official said the website was being fixed because of the volume of traffic.

The palace has a policy of not commenting to media.

Sineenat, Royal Consort

King Maha Vajiralongkorn bestowed the 34-year-old former army nurse and his bodyguard Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi with the rank of “Chao Khun Phra”, or noble consort, on his 67th birthday in July 2019.

It was the first such appointment in almost a century, long before the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.

More than 60 photos were published alongside a 46-page biography.

They gained traction on Monday, Aug. 26, even though they were dated a week earlier.

A statement from the Royal Office said: “The king has ordered the creation of a royal biography for Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani.”

Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani is her full royal title.

Unusual move

This unusual intimate glimpse into the private lives of the infallible and uber-wealthy monarchy is a first.

The monarchy is protected by a royal insult law that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison per count.

The details and visuals are unprecedented in Thai monarchy tradition.

About Sineenat

Born in the northern province of Nan, Sineenat graduated from the Royal Thai Army Nursing College.

She trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, and served in the king’s royal bodyguard unit.

She held the rank of major-general in May 2019.

About Vajiralongkorn

Vajiralongkorn was crowned king in May in an elaborate three-day ceremony that Sineenat participated in.

The ceremony took place mere days after a stunning announcement that Vajiralongkorn had married Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya.

Suthida was a former flight attendant and deputy commander of the monarch’s security detail.

She is the fourth wife of the monarch.

The king has a teenage son from his third marriage.

He has six other children.

The king is not as well-known to the public as his beloved father Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.

The king is a cycling and aviation enthusiast.

He spends much of his time in Germany.