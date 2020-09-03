Paya Lebar 4-year-old's murder: Mother cries in court, case adjourns 4 weeks for investigations to complete

A couple has been accused of murdering a four-year-old girl in February this year.

Foo Li Ping, 24, and Wong Shi Xiang, 33, are currently on trial for allegedly killing Megan Khung Yu Wai.

The offence was believed to have been committed in a unit at Suites @ Guillemard condominium in Paya Lebar.

Foo is the biological mother of Khung, who is believed to be an only child.

The couple appeared in court on Sep. 3 via video link, after a three-week remand for psychiatric evaluation.

Cried in court

As soon as the hearing began, Foo broke down in tears, but did not say anything throughout the proceedings.

At one point, Wong had tried to communicate with Foo, but defence lawyer Marshall Lim requested for him to stop doing so.

Will return to court on Sep. 30

The prosecution said that they received Foo's psychiatric report from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

However, no details related to the report were revealed during the hearing.

The prosecution then asked for her case to be adjourned to allow investigations to complete.

Meanwhile, IMH had requested a remand extension of four weeks for Wong.

Wong's lawyer, Vinit Chhabra, did not object to the remand, although he noted that IMH did not provide a reason for the extension request.

Both Foo and Wong will return to court on Sep. 30.

Also accused of burning girl's body in metal barrel

In addition to their murder charge, Foo and Wong, together with another woman, 30-year-old Nouvelle Chua Roushi, are accused of burning Khung's body in a metal barrel at Paya Ubi Industrial Park.

On Aug. 13, Chua was granted S$50,000 bail.

She will return to court on Oct. 6.

Other charges

Wong was already facing several other charges unrelated to this murder case.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, he is accused of six drug-related offences.

These include methamphetamine trafficking and consumption in 2018.

On Nov. 22, 2018, Wong was accused of possessing two samurai swords in a Geylang flat.

He is also accused of punching and kicking a man in the same unit on Nov. 24, 2018.

