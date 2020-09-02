Back

Male driver, 64, charged for killing 2 women & injuring 4 in Lucky Plaza car crash

He is currently out on bail.

Syahindah Ishak | September 02, 2020, 11:02 AM

On Dec. 29, 2019, a serious car accident occurred at Lucky Plaza, killing two Filipino women and injuring another four.

Driver charged under Road Traffic Act

The 64-year-old driver, Chong Kim Hoe, was charged in court on Sep. 2, 2020, reported CNA.

He was charged under the Road Traffic Act for dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and dangerous driving causing hurt.

Chong is currently out on bail, according to CNA.

He will return to court on Sep. 25.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to eight years.

Was identified as a Grab driver

The six women victims are aged between 37 and 56.

Two of them, aged 41 and 50, were unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and subsequently died from their injuries.

Chong was later arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

He was identified as a driver-partner with Grab and had been suspended while police investigations were ongoing.

