fbpx

Back

M’sian man feeds neighbour’s dog at least twice a day after owner gets stuck in S’pore during lockdown

Aww.

Syahindah Ishak | April 1, 05:40 pm

Events

Share

On Mar. 16, 2020, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Malaysians stuck in Singapore

In view of the movement control order (MCO), things went haywire on both sides of the Singapore-Malaysia border.

On Mar. 25, it was then announced that the MCO has extended to Apr. 14.

Malaysians working in Singapore and their employers sought to deal with the new situation.

This meant that some Malaysians were forced to stay in Singapore till the MCO has ended.

Feed his neighbour’s dog

One Muhammad Faiz, who lives in Johor Bahru, uploaded a viral video on his Facebook page on Mar. 24.

In the caption, Faiz wrote that his neighbour is currently stuck in Singapore due to the MCO.

As a result, his dog is left alone in his JB property.

Faiz said that he decided to take responsibility.

He feeds the dog at least twice every day, since there’s no one else who can look after it.

Seems like the dog is thankful for the free food.

“Last time, the dog couldn’t even look me in the eye. Now, he absolutely loves me.”

In the video, Faiz approaches his neighbour’s house while carrying a container full of dog food.

He then shouts: “Come, let’s eat…Eat up, okay?”

You can watch the full video here:

Praised for his kind deed

The video has garnered over 511,000 views as of the time of writing.

Other Malaysians praised Faiz for his kind deed.

Translation: “Well done, brother. You earn my respect.”

Translation: “God bless you. Well done, brother. This guy is an example for all. Even though we can’t touch dogs, we can still give them food like what this guy did.”

Top images from Muhammad Faiz/FB.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Police investigating 2 S'poreans, 18 & 20, for protesting with climate action signs without permit

Two separate incidents.

April 1, 05:40 pm

Working from home is a privilege, except for the online meetings

The only human interaction I miss.

April 1, 05:32 pm

Elderly man in S'pore coffee shop smokes cigarette backwards nonchalantly as some actually do that

Nani?

April 1, 05:26 pm

Staff infected with Covid-19 worked at research building in S'pore Science Park

The employee last visited the workplace on Mar. 30, 2020, one day before they were confirmed with the virus.

April 1, 05:16 pm

M'sia lady follows ministry’s advice to put on makeup at home while on lockdown, nails it

Malaysians absolutely killing it.

April 1, 04:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close