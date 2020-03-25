Covid-19: All shows & tours at Universal Studios S’pore & S.E.A. Aquarium unavailable from Mar. 27

Tourist attractions have been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, as Singaporeans seclude themselves at home and travel restrictions for visitors have been imposed.

Universal Studios Singapore previously offered a free six-month season pass for a purchase of a one-day ticket.

This was perhaps done to boost visitorship to the theme park, which saw empty streets and zero queues on some days in the past month.

However, as the number of confirmed cases rise and more public spaces and entertainment venues are closed to reduce the transmission of the virus, some programmes at USS are similarly affected.

All shows and tours temporarily unavailable

Resorts World Sentosa announced in a press release that it would be implementing more stringent measures at its attractions.

As part of the government’s increased safe distancing measures, all indoor and outdoor shows and tours, alongside selected experiences, will be unavailable from Mar. 27 till further notice.

Here is a detailed list of the programmes affected under USS and the S.E.A. Aquarium.

Universal Studios Singapore

Pantages Hollywood Theater

Lights, Camera, Action!

WaterWorld

Shrek 4-D Adventure

Donkey LIVE

Turntables

Rhythm Truck

USS VIP Tour

Breakfast with Sesame Street character

S.E.A. Aquarium

Open Ocean Habitat feeding session

Shark Seas feeding session

Coral Garden feeding session

Shipwreck Habitat feeding session

Dolphin chit chat programme

SEAA VIP Tour

Up-Close Encounter programme

Dive Programmes

School Programmes, educators’ programmes and tours

RWS has emphasised in a media statement to Mothership that the resort’s restaurants and attractions remain open.

RWS has also implemented various precautionary measures across the integrated resort.

These include installing thermal scanners at key entry points for temperature screening of visitors, ramping up cleaning and disinfection of guest touchpoints, and installing hand sanitisers, among others.

RWS stated that floor markers have been displayed at all queue lines including attraction rides, ticketing and membership booths, hotel front desks, taxi stands and bus pick-up points to ensure safe distancing of 1 metre or more.

Tables at restaurants have been spaced further apart with alternate seating introduced at dining outlets.

RWS will be monitoring closely to ensure no congregation of crowds across the resort.

