fbpx

Back

Covid-19: All shows & tours at Universal Studios S’pore & S.E.A. Aquarium unavailable from Mar. 27

Selected experiences and programmes too.

Ashley Tan | March 26, 06:07 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Tourist attractions have been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, as Singaporeans seclude themselves at home and travel restrictions for visitors have been imposed.

Universal Studios S’pore sees empty streets & no queues amid Covid-19 outbreak

Universal Studios Singapore previously offered a free six-month season pass for a purchase of a one-day ticket.

This was perhaps done to boost visitorship to the theme park, which saw empty streets and zero queues on some days in the past month.

However, as the number of confirmed cases rise and more public spaces and entertainment venues are closed to reduce the transmission of the virus, some programmes at USS are similarly affected.

All shows and tours temporarily unavailable

Resorts World Sentosa announced in a press release that it would be implementing more stringent measures at its attractions.

As part of the government’s increased safe distancing measures, all indoor and outdoor shows and tours, alongside selected experiences, will be unavailable from Mar. 27 till further notice.

Here is a detailed list of the programmes affected under USS and the S.E.A. Aquarium.

Universal Studios Singapore

  • Pantages Hollywood Theater
  • Lights, Camera, Action!
  • WaterWorld
  • Shrek 4-D Adventure
  • Donkey LIVE
  • Turntables
  • Rhythm Truck
  • USS VIP Tour
  • Breakfast with Sesame Street character

S.E.A. Aquarium

  • Open Ocean Habitat feeding session
  • Shark Seas feeding session
  • Coral Garden feeding session
  • Shipwreck Habitat feeding session
  • Dolphin chit chat programme
  • SEAA VIP Tour
  • Up-Close Encounter programme
  • Dive Programmes
  • School Programmes, educators’ programmes and tours

RWS has emphasised in a media statement to Mothership that the resort’s restaurants and attractions remain open.

RWS has also implemented various precautionary measures across the integrated resort.

These include installing thermal scanners at key entry points for temperature screening of visitors, ramping up cleaning and disinfection of guest touchpoints, and installing hand sanitisers, among others.

RWS stated that floor markers have been displayed at all queue lines including attraction rides, ticketing and membership booths, hotel front desks, taxi stands and bus pick-up points to ensure safe distancing of 1 metre or more.

Tables at restaurants have been spaced further apart with alternate seating introduced at dining outlets.

RWS will be monitoring closely to ensure no congregation of crowds across the resort.

Top photo from Archie Cone and Rick Huang / Google Maps

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: Sparkletots Preschool cluster increases to 20 cases, forming 3rd largest local cluster

15 of the cases are staff at the preschool, while five are family members of a staff.

March 26, 09:32 pm

Covid-19: Case 666 is Associate Consultant at National Skin Centre

She is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

March 26, 09:25 pm

Covid-19: 52 new cases in S'pore, 14 are local unlinked

Covid-19 update for Mar. 26, 2020.

March 26, 08:57 pm

Fine & jail term for patients who leave house during 5-day MC for non-medical purposes

Fierce.

March 26, 06:58 pm

Multi-vehicle accident in MCE tunnel leaves 3 injured, 1 with half his leg severed

The incident occurred on Mar. 13.

March 26, 06:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close