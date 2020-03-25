fbpx

S’porean serving SHN at Rasa Sentosa plays beautiful rendition of ‘Home’ on violin

Greatest NDP song, not even close.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 30, 11:28 pm

It seems like an eternity ago, but the very first confirmed case of Covid-19 stayed at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa.

4 Shangri-La Sentosa staff quarantined after contact with 66-year-old man infected with Wuhan virus

It has been over two months since then, and the hotel is now serving as a SHN location for returning Singaporeans.

Today was also the day where many a Singaporean went to their windows, and clapped for frontline workers keeping the virus at bay.

S’pore breaks out in applause at 8pm to honour frontline workers


Before the clock struck 8, a familiar tune started playing.

In a video posted by the hotel, they showed someone playing a rendition of home on their violin.

Applause for the performance.

In response to a commenter on Facebook, the Rasa Sentosa Facebook account confirmed that the violinist was indeed someone who had returned from overseas and was serving SHN in one of the rooms.

And as it hit 8pm, the hotel erupted in applause again, much like in most other places in Singapore.

Image from Rasa Sentosa

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

