ERP rates at most locations in S’pore reduced from Apr. 6 amid Covid-19 outbreak

In light of the Covid-19 crisis, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said that ERP rates at 96 per cent of gantries islandwide will be reduced.

In an LTA media release on Mar. 31, they announced that gantries along expressways and arterial roads will see reductions of up to S$2. ERP charges at some of these gantries will be reduced to S$0.

This is because road traffic volume in many parts of Singapore has declined due to alternate work arrangements and government measures urging Singaporeans to stay home.

There will not be any ERP charges for vehicles entering the Orchard, Bugis-Marina Centre, and Shenton Way-Chinatown cordons for all days of the week.

These changes will take effect from Apr. 6, 2020.

ERP review process

LTA also said that given the “current exceptional circumstances”, they will be suspending the regular review process of ERP rates.

LTA typically reviews ERP rates on a quarterly basis, with the next scheduled review in end April 2020.

They have also brought forward the next review, and said that they will return to the usual ERP review process when appropriate.

LTA also clarified:

“This review is not intended to encourage Singaporeans to drive and travel more, and we strongly urge all Singaporeans to continue to adhere to safe distancing measures and limit non-essential travel as much as possible.”

Top photo by Joshua Lee

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📅💻

A list of online events to brighten up your stay home situation.

🌳🔥

What has Singapore done for climate change?

✈📷

Know someone who owns a drone?