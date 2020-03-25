End of Liang Court as tenants move out by March 31, 2020

Liang Court, a favourite hangout among Japanese expatriates and Clarke Quay drunken revellers, will be no more after March 31, 2020.

Tenants have been told to vacate by end-March.

On the last stretch of the mall’s operations, only a handful of shops are left, including the Japanese supermarket Medi-Ya.

A check with the supermarket confirmed that come April 1, it will no longer be around.

The end of Liang Court is particularly jarring as its final days have been greeted with thin crowds, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has sent all retail activity spiralling downwards.

Main tenants vacating the premises have taken place over the past year.

Books Kinokuniya closed down on April 21, 2019

Saizeriya, the first-ever outlet in Singapore, closed down on Nov. 17, 2019.

Tamoya Udon Singapore restaurant left in January 2020 and moved to Plaza Singapura.

Supermarket Meidi-Ya will close for good on the last day of March 2020.

Liang Court will be redeveloped into a shopping area with a hotel and residential towers by 2024.

Here is a final look at Liang Court, which was officially opened in January 1984: