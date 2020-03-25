GrabFood delivery to Sentosa available from Mar. 31 due to increased order demand

GrabFood delivery can now be ordered from Sentosa.

Due to “increase in food order demand”

A Grab spokesperson confirmed that GrabFood delivery-partners are able to deliver food orders to Sentosa from Tuesday, March 31, onwards.

A check on the Grab app on Mar. 31 showed that deliveries were available from a range of F&B outlets including those in VivoCity, and HarbourFront Centre.

While Sentosa has had a longstanding policy that “motorcycles are not allowed to enter Sentosa”, Grab’s spokesperson clarified that the announcement applies to all GrabFood delivery-partners regardless of what vehicle they are using.

According to an announcement on the official Telegram channel for GrabFood riders on Mar. 30, Sentosa’s decision to allow motorcycle deliveries was apparently due to the increase in food order demand.

Who could be placing the orders from Sentosa?

As short-term visitors have been barred from Singapore from Mar. 23, 2020, 11:59pm, it is likely that the increased demand is from Singaporeans and Singapore residents in Sentosa, and not from tourists.

Also, Sentosa’s ongoing free entry promotion has been extended till Jun. 30.

Currently, there are some visitors serving out their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) in hotels in Sentosa.

Those who arrive in Singapore from the UK and U.S. are required to serve their SHN in certain dedicated facilities, as part of additional efforts to prevent imported cases from infecting their families and triggering community spread. This has been in effect since March 25, 2020, at 11:59pm.

Village Hotel Sentosa and the Rasa Sentosa Resort are known to be among the hotels catering to this group of people.

Can those on SHN in hotels receive deliveries?

According to an account of the SHN experience in Village Hotel Sentosa by Winifred Wong, who transited in the UK on her way back to Singapore from Berlin, there are stools placed outside each room to facilitate deliveries to persons serving their SHN.

Wong told Mothership the stools were there for staff to place items or food to be delivered to the occupants, after they were collected at a collection point outside the hotel.

Gov.sg’s website also states that while visitors are not allowed, “family can pass packages to the hotel staff”.

Top image via GrabFoodSG and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa on Facebook