PAP Community Foundation convenes COI to investigate Fengshan Sparkletots Covid-19 cluster

The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will be convening a Committee of Inquiry (COI) to investigate the cause of the Covid-19 cluster at its Sparkletots Preschool @ Fengshan Blk 126.

The preschool is situated at 126 Bedok North Street 2.

18 of Singapore’s more than 600 confirmed Covid-19 cases now originate from this new cluster, which was discovered and announced over the past two days.

14 of these are staff at the preschool, while another four are family members of the school’s principal, who was among the 14 infected.

News of the cluster prompted the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to instruct PCF to shut all Sparkletots preschools across the island from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29.

In a statement issued past midnight Thursday (Mar. 26), PCF CEO Victor Bay apologised for inconveniencing the parents of some 40,000 children who attend PCF’s preschools and care centres affected by the closures.

The closure will give PCF time to clean the centre and review its standard operating procedures, he said.

“During the period of closure, besides engaging professional cleaning agencies to conduct disinfection, sanitisation and deep-cleaning of all our centres, we will conduct refresher training on health, hygiene and safety practices for our staff. We will also review our SOPs to identify any gaps and tighten processes to ensure full compliance.”

Bay added that the internal committee of inquiry will investigate the matter and take “appropriate staff disciplinary action where warranted”.

He also stressed that PCF had stepped up hygiene measures and adhered closely to all advisories by the authorities since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Background of the Sparkletots Preschool @ Fengshan Blk 126 cluster

On Mar. 23, PCF was informed by the Ministry of Health that one of its teachers at PCF Sparkletots @ Fengshan Blk 126 had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precautionary measure, the centre was closed on Mar. 24 for a thorough sanitisation, disinfection and deep cleaning by a professional cleaning agency.

On the same day, though, a few staff at the centre reported being unwell. PCF then sent all of its Fengshan Sparkletots staff for testing.

On Mar. 25, PCF received confirmation that another 13 staff from Fengshan Blk 126 had tested positive for Covid-19.

ECDA then instructed all PCF Sparkletots preschools to close from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29. As per the Ministry of Health’s instructions, all staff and children of Fengshan Blk 126 will be placed on quarantine for 14 days.

