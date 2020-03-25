Covid-19: All 360 PCF Sparkletots Preschools close from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, over 40,000 kids affected

73 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Mar. 25, 2020.

Of this number, 16 are linked to PCF Sparkletots @ Fengshan, located at 126 Bedok North Street 2.

This brings the total number of cases linked to this new cluster to 18.

14 of the cases are staff at the preschool, while four are family members of Case 601.

Nursery Two teacher was first reported case

A Nursery Two teacher was the first reported case at the pre-school.

Although she was on leave, she previously visited the pre-school to attend to work-related matters on Mar. 18.

At that point in time, she was not ill and had passed all temperature screenings and health checks.

She did not conduct any lessons on that day.

She then experienced onset of symptoms on Mar. 20, and tested positive on Mar. 23.

Following the incident, more staff reported feeling unwell, and the centre was closed for a 14-day quarantine period.

Principal and her family members infected

On Mar. 25, 13 more teaching and non-teaching staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Among these staff is the centre’s principal, according to a statement from the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

The principal was well when she went for work on Mar. 17, but developed symptoms in the afternoon.

On the same day, she had a meeting with her staff, and later attended a course with other preschool staff in the evening.

She then consulted a doctor on the morning of Mar. 18, and was on medical leave till Mar. 20.

Most of the other staff who were infected began developing symptoms on Mar. 20 and over the weekend.

Four of the principal’s family members who do not stay with her, also tested positive on Mar. 23 and Mar. 24.

Contact tracing by the Ministry of Health (MOH) is ongoing.

All PCF centres to close temporarily

As a precaution, ECDA has closed the Fengshan centre from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7.

All children and staff who were at the centre between Mar. 16 and Mar. 24 have also been placed under quarantine by MOH.

PCF will also close all 360 centres from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, to review and reiterate its precautionary measures with its staff.

It will also be cleaning and disinfecting its premises during this period.

According to a letter sent to the parents, the closure will affect over 40,000 children and PCF also assured parents that “the health, safety and well-being of our children and staff are of paramount importance to them”.

ECDA is currently closely monitoring the situation, and is working with management, staff, parents and children from the Fengshan centre.

ECDA also advised all preschool staff and children to exercise social responsibility.

It also urged for those in this community who are unwell and exhibit symptoms, to seek medical attention immediately and return to school only when fully recovered.

