Covid-19: Staff & children from Fengshan PCF Sparkletots undergo 14-day quarantine after more staff unwell

A teacher from PCF Sparkletots at Fengshan tested positive for Covid-19 on Mar. 23, PCF announced in a statement to Mothership on Mar. 24.

More staff, however, have reported feeling unwell after the incident.

Nursery Two teacher confirmed with Covid-19

A Nursery Two teacher first experienced onset of symptoms on Mar. 20.

Although she was on leave, she previously visited the pre-school, located at 126 Bedok North Street 2, to attend to work-related matters on Mar. 18.

At that point in time, she was not ill and had passed all temperature screenings and health checks.

She did not conduct any lessons on that day.

The pre-school was closed today for thorough cleaning and disinfection by a professional cleaning agency.

Earlier today, PCF also stated that the teacher’s last contact with the pre-school was two days before the onset of symptoms.

As such, there was no need to close the centre for a 14 day-quarantine.

More staff unwell

However, in an update early on Mar. 25, PCF reported that a few more staff recently became unwell, and had sought medical attention.

These staff are currently undergoing tests for Covid-19, PCF’s Senior Director of the Preschool Management Division Marini Khamis revealed in a statement to Mothership.

Due to this new development, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has instructed PCF to close the centre for 14 days.

The centre will only resume operations on Apr. 8, 2020.

Contact tracing for the confirmed case is still ongoing.

All pre-school staff and children will be placed under 14-day quarantine issued by the Ministry of Health during this period.

Parents will be required to take their children to a doctor immediately if they show any signs of being unwell.

PCF will also be calling every parent from the affected centre twice a day to check on the child’s health status, as required by ECDA.

Parents of children at the centre have been informed of the situation through telephone calls from staff and teachers, and through a Parent Engagement Portal, according to the statement.

If parents are concerned about their children missing lessons, they can access an Educational Toolkit on the portal.

