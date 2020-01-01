fbpx

Back

Covid-19: Staff & children from Fengshan PCF Sparkletots undergo 14-day quarantine after more staff unwell

A new update.

Ashley Tan | March 25, 12:31 am

Events

Share

A teacher from PCF Sparkletots at Fengshan tested positive for Covid-19 on Mar. 23, PCF announced in a statement to Mothership on Mar. 24.

More staff, however, have reported feeling unwell after the incident.

Nursery Two teacher confirmed with Covid-19

A Nursery Two teacher first experienced onset of symptoms on Mar. 20.

Although she was on leave, she previously visited the pre-school, located at 126 Bedok North Street 2, to attend to work-related matters on Mar. 18.

At that point in time, she was not ill and had passed all temperature screenings and health checks.

She did not conduct any lessons on that day.

The pre-school was closed today for thorough cleaning and disinfection by a professional cleaning agency.

Earlier today, PCF also stated that the teacher’s last contact with the pre-school was two days before the onset of symptoms.

As such, there was no need to close the centre for a 14 day-quarantine.

Covid-19: Teacher at PCF Sparkletots in Fengshan tests positive, centre closed for disinfection

More staff unwell

However, in an update early on Mar. 25, PCF reported that a few more staff recently became unwell, and had sought medical attention.

These staff are currently undergoing tests for Covid-19, PCF’s Senior Director of the Preschool Management Division Marini Khamis revealed in a statement to Mothership.

Due to this new development, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has instructed PCF to close the centre for 14 days.

The centre will only resume operations on Apr. 8, 2020.

Contact tracing for the confirmed case is still ongoing.

All pre-school staff and children will be placed under 14-day quarantine issued by the Ministry of Health during this period.

Parents will be required to take their children to a doctor immediately if they show any signs of being unwell.

PCF will also be calling every parent from the affected centre twice a day to check on the child’s health status, as required by ECDA.

Parents of children at the centre have been informed of the situation through telephone calls from staff and teachers, and through a Parent Engagement Portal, according to the statement.

If parents are concerned about their children missing lessons, they can access an Educational Toolkit on the portal.

Top photo from Pikku Bunneh / FB and 

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: S'pore CBD devoid of people, taxi driver repeatedly laments, 'Bo lang' ('No one here')

Taxi drivers' livelihood taking a hit.

March 25, 05:39 am

Italy Covid-19 deaths up 743 in 1 day, total death toll reaches 6,820

The highest death toll per day was 793.

March 25, 04:18 am

9 out of 10 Covid-19 cases in S'pore over 3 days crossed border & didn't show any symptoms

Silent carriers.

March 25, 02:24 am

Yale-NUS grants all students pass/fail option for all classes amid Covid-19 outbreak

Help support students amid numerous disruptions faced due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

March 25, 01:29 am

Covid-19 grounds plenty of SIA, Scoot & SilkAir planes at Changi Airport visible from PIE

This is not good.

March 25, 01:05 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close