Keep yourself entertained at home with Google Chrome 3D AR Animals

If you’re currently staying at home for work or serving a Stay-Home Notice, you can play around with 3D animals with Google Chrome’s browser on your smartphone.

3D AR Tiger in your home?

In June 2019, Google announced the release of 3D augmented reality (AR) animals.

In a tweet, they showed how you can search for a tiger on your phone browser and bring them into your home.

It’s AR of the tiger! If you’ve got an AR-enabled phone, you can now bring select animals right into your space for a safari (or safe snuggle) with Search. pic.twitter.com/kWpudETgeq — Google (@Google) May 31, 2019

Here’s how you can bring 3D animals into your home

If you’re bored or trying to entertain kids stuck at home, you can practice safe distancing while hanging out with 3D animals.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how we brought a hedgehog into the living room:

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome browser on your phone and search for ‘hedgehog’

After you’ve opened up the Chrome browser on your smartphone, you have to search for ‘hedgehog’.

Step 2: Click on the button that says “View in 3D”

Just scroll down a little and you’ll see a section that says “Meet a life-sized hedgehog up close.”.

Just click on the button that says “View in 3D”.

Step 3: Meet your new 3D animal friend

After you click on “View in 3D”, the app will place a 3D AR hedgehog where your camera is facing.

Once you’re in the 3D AR mode, you can take photos and videos of the animal.

Here’s an example of what a 3D hedgehog looks like in the living room:

Other 3D animals that you can learn more about

There’s a variety of 3D animals you can search for, such as pandas, penguins, ducks and even pet animals, like cats and dogs.

Here are some we got ‘close’ to while working from home:

Panda

Here’s a video and a photo of the 3D AR panda slacking on the job:

Duck

The animals won’t interact with you, even if you try to ‘pet’ or ‘touch’ them but they will exhibit pretty realistic behaviours.

It’s a great way to learn about the animals without touching or stressing a real animal.

Tiger on the sofa?

Cat

Sea turtle

Anglerfish

According to this article by 9to5Google, here’s a list of animals you can search for:

Alligator

Angler fish

Brown bear

Cat

Cheetah

Dog

Labrador Retriever

Pug

Rottweiler

Duck

Eagle

Emperor penguin

Giant panda

Goat

Hedgehog

Horse

Lion

Macaw

Octopus

Racoon

Shark

Shetland pony

Snake

Tiger

Turtle

Wolf

Top photos by Sumita Thiagarajan