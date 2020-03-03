fbpx

Keep yourself entertained at home with Google Chrome 3D AR Animals

There are over 20 animals you can search for and will turn up as 3D animals in Google Chrome on your smartphone.

Sumita Thiagarajan | March 30, 01:23 pm

If you’re currently staying at home for work or serving a Stay-Home Notice, you can play around with 3D animals with Google Chrome’s browser on your smartphone.

3D AR Tiger in your home?

In June 2019, Google announced the release of 3D augmented reality (AR) animals.

In a tweet, they showed how you can search for a tiger on your phone browser and bring them into your home.

Here’s how you can bring 3D animals into your home

If you’re bored or trying to entertain kids stuck at home, you can practice safe distancing while hanging out with 3D animals.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how we brought a hedgehog into the living room:

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome browser on your phone and search for ‘hedgehog’

After you’ve opened up the Chrome browser on your smartphone, you have to search for ‘hedgehog’.

Step 2: Click on the button that says “View in 3D”

Just scroll down a little and you’ll see a section that says “Meet a life-sized hedgehog up close.”.

Just click on the button that says “View in 3D”.

screenshot of hedgehog search
Screenshot by Sumita Thiagarajan

Step 3: Meet your new 3D animal friend

After you click on “View in 3D”, the app will place a 3D AR hedgehog where your camera is facing.

Once you’re in the 3D AR mode, you can take photos and videos of the animal.

Here’s an example of what a 3D hedgehog looks like in the living room:

Other 3D animals that you can learn more about

There’s a variety of 3D animals you can search for, such as pandas, penguins, ducks and even pet animals, like cats and dogs.

Here are some we got ‘close’ to while working from home:

Panda

Here’s a video and a photo of the 3D AR panda slacking on the job:

Duck

The animals won’t interact with you, even if you try to ‘pet’ or ‘touch’ them but they will exhibit pretty realistic behaviours.

It’s a great way to learn about the animals without touching or stressing a real animal.

Tiger on the sofa?

Cat

 

 Sea turtle

Anglerfish

According to this article by 9to5Google, here’s a list of animals you can search for:

  • Alligator
  • Angler fish
  • Brown bear
  • Cat
  • Cheetah
  • Dog
  • Labrador Retriever
  • Pug
  • Rottweiler
  • Duck
  • Eagle
  • Emperor penguin
  • Giant panda
  • Goat
  • Hedgehog
  • Horse
  • Lion
  • Macaw
  • Octopus
  • Racoon
  • Shark
  • Shetland pony
  • Snake
  • Tiger
  • Turtle
  • Wolf

Top photos by Sumita Thiagarajan 

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

