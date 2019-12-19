Fast food-style Japanese BBQ opening in S’pore on Feb. 3, set meals from S$7.80 net

Yakiniku Like is a specialty yakiniku fast food restaurant from Japan with 29 branches in Asia.

The restaurant has a quick-service concept that serves orders within three minutes, and apparently sees queues outside their outlets every day.

First-ever outlet in Singapore at Paya Lebar Quarter

On Feb. 1, Yakiniku Like will have the soft launch of their first-ever outlet in Singapore at Paya Lebar Quarter.

Their official launch date will be on Feb. 3, 2020.

The restaurant will serve a variety of meats from Australia and the USA such as wagyu beef, karubi (beef short plate), harami (beef skirt steak), prime karubi (boneless short rib) and misuji (top blade).

Other meats like pork belly, pork jowl and chicken thigh will also be available.

Prices start from S$7.80

Prices start from S$7.80 for a set inclusive of meat, rice, soup and a choice of kimchi or salad.

The karubi (beef short plate) set goes for S$12.80, while the karubi and harami set (beef short plate and beef skirt steak) costs S$17.80.

On the other hand, a wagyu steak set with a marbling score of seven to eight (equivalent to Wagyu Grade A4 and above) is p riced at S$29.80.

All prices i ndicated are inclusive of GST and service charge.

Diners will also be able to cook their meats with individual electric smokeless grills, allowing for either a group or solo dining experience.

One-day promotion on Feb. 3, 2020

To celebrate the opening of their first outlet in Singapore, Yakiniku Like will be offering a one-day-only promotion on Feb. 3 from 5pm onwards.

The brand’s best-selling Karubi set (200g) will be sold at a special price of S$2.90 (U.P. S$12.80), limited only to the first 290 customers.

Details

Address: Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Rd, #B1-28, Singapore 409057

Opening Hours: Monday- Sunday, 11am – 10pm (last order 9:30pm)

Top image via Yakiniku Like on Instagram