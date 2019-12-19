fbpx

Back

Fast food-style Japanese BBQ opening in S’pore on Feb. 3, set meals from S$7.80 net

New concept.

Melanie Lim | January 15, 07:16 pm

Events

Share

Yakiniku Like is a specialty yakiniku fast food restaurant from Japan with 29 branches in Asia.

The restaurant has a quick-service concept that serves orders within three minutes, and apparently sees queues outside their outlets every day.

Image via Yakiniku Like

View this post on Instagram

【初・1人焼肉ぅぅ〜〜💕】 先日オープンしてからずっと気になっていた、#1人焼肉専門店 、#焼肉ライク に行ってきました👍 オープン以来結構人が並んでたのですが、今日行ったらたまたまタイミングが良かったのか？2組ぐらいしか並んでなかったので、よーしっ❗️てな感じで行ってまいりました。（お店を出るときは行列の人増えてました💦） 今回は #wカルビプレート の150g（ご飯は普通盛り）にしましたが結構お腹いっぱいになりました😄お肉も割と美味しかったです。私はビール（ジョッキ）を2杯🍺🍺飲んじゃったので2000円ちょいいっちゃいましたが、普通にお肉とご飯食べるだけなら1000円以下です👍 そして店内には80年代あたりのRockが流れていてゴキゲン♪いつもこういうBGMかはわかりませんが…お店出るときに私の好きなの曲、Night Rangerの「Rock in America」が流れてました〜〜💕 ・ 注: 1枚目写真の2人組は仕込み（サクラ）とかではありません、通りすがりの人です🤣 ・ #溝の口 #mizonokuchi #武蔵溝ノ口 #musashimizonokuchi #エトモ溝の口 #etomomizonokuchi #yakinikulike #一人焼肉 #一人焼肉専門店 #一人焼肉女子 #一人焼肉デビュー #匠カルビandバラカルビ #火をつけてお待ちください #beerstagram #焼肉にはビール #飲酒タグラム #焼肉臭いかも 💦

A post shared by ドランククイーンゆみなっち🍺 (@yumeena_getdrunk) on

 

First-ever outlet in Singapore at Paya Lebar Quarter

On Feb. 1, Yakiniku Like will have the soft launch of their first-ever outlet in Singapore at Paya Lebar Quarter.

Their official launch date will be on Feb. 3, 2020.

The restaurant will serve a variety of meats from Australia and the USA such as wagyu beef, karubi (beef short plate), harami (beef skirt steak), prime karubi (boneless short rib) and misuji (top blade).

Other meats like pork belly, pork jowl and chicken thigh will also be available. 

Prices start from S$7.80

Prices start from S$7.80 for a set inclusive of meat, rice, soup and a choice of kimchi or salad.

The karubi (beef short plate) set goes for S$12.80, while the karubi and harami set (beef short plate and beef skirt steak) costs S$17.80.

On the other hand, a wagyu steak set with a marbling score of seven to eight (equivalent to Wagyu Grade A4 and above) is priced at S$29.80.

All prices indicated are inclusive of GST and service charge.

Diners will also be able to cook their meats with individual electric smokeless grills, allowing for either a group or solo dining experience.

 

One-day promotion on Feb. 3, 2020

To celebrate the opening of their first outlet in Singapore, Yakiniku Like will be offering a one-day-only promotion on Feb. 3 from 5pm onwards.

The brand’s best-selling Karubi set (200g) will be sold at a special price of S$2.90 (U.P. S$12.80), limited only to the first 290 customers.

Details

Address: Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Rd, #B1-28, Singapore 409057

Opening Hours: Monday- Sunday, 11am – 10pm (last order 9:30pm)

Top image via Yakiniku Like on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Heng Swee Keat: Bicentennial experience reminds us of values that underpin S'pore story

The three fundamental values that underpin the S'pore story are openness, multiculturalism, & self determination.

January 15, 07:58 pm

Stateless man, 72, among 5 suspects arrested for trafficking S$100k worth of drugs in CNB operation

More than 1.3kg of heroin was seized.

January 15, 07:00 pm

S'pore widow, 60, allegedly loses almost S$55,000 to phone scammer impersonating DBS staff

She was already having issues with her iBanking app so she let down her guard.

January 15, 06:39 pm

58 S’pore prison inmates took O-Levels & received their results behind bars. 16 scored 3 distinctions or more.

Congrats.

January 15, 06:23 pm

Alleged rapist who smeared faeces in Supreme Court has 'history of chronic constipation', police looking into matter

The prosecutor and judge also agreed that the act of smearing faeces was entirely voluntary.

January 15, 06:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close