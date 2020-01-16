fbpx

Man, 69, with Wuhan travel history is first suspected case of S’porean with Wuhan pneumonia

The man did not visit the seafood market linked to the penumonia cluster.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 16, 07:21 pm

A 69-year-old Singaporean man is the first suspected case of the Wuhan pneumonia in a Singaporean.

On January 16, 2020, at 10am the Ministry of Health (MOH) was notified of a case of a 69-year-old man with Pneumonia.

He has a travel history to Wuhan, China.

The man has been admitted for further assessment and treatment, and isolated as a precautionary measure.

MOH said his condition is “stable”.

Did not visit seafood market

The suspect has not visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market associated with the cluster of pneumonia in Wuhan.

Investigations to establish whether the suspect case is linked to the Wuhan pneumonia cluster are ongoing.

There have been two suspected cases of Wuhan pneumonia in Singapore before this case.

Previously, a three-year-old girl was suspected to be Singapore’s first case after she developed pneumonia when she returned from Wuhan.

MOH later confirmed that the girl was not infected with the mystery virus.

On Jan. 11, MOH confirmed that a 26-year-old man with a history of travel to Wuhan, and had contracted penumonia, was not linked to the Wuhan penumonia cluster.

Top image from Changi and via

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

