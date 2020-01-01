MOH: 3-year-old girl with pneumonia not linked to outbreak in Wuhan

A three-year-old girl with travel history to Wuhan was reported with pneumonia yesterday on Jan. 4, 2020.

She was warded and isolated upon her arrival in Singapore.

In the latest update by the Ministry of Health (MOH), this case has no link to the viral pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Not viral pneumonia from Wuhan & no new suspect cases

“Epidemiological investigations, clinical assessment, and laboratory test results from the suspect case reported on Jan. 4, 2020 involving a three-year-old female Chinese national with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan have found that the case is not linked to the pneumonia cluster in Wuhan,” said the health ministry.

The case has also tested negative for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

The cause of her pneumonia is Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common cause for childhood respiratory infections.

As of Jan. 5, 2020, 3pm, MOH has not been notified of any new suspected cases.

More suspected cases expected due to enhanced vigilance

MOH also added that Singapore is likely to see more suspected cases as medical practitioners are on the lookout for patients with pneumonia who have recent travel history to Wuhan.

These suspected cases will be investigated for possible links to the Wuhan cluster.

MOH is also monitoring the situation closely.

Health advisory

The ministry advises all travellers to Wuhan to monitor their health closely and seek medical help promptly if they are feeling unwell and to inform their doctors of their travel history.

Members of the public are also advised to take the following precautions:

• Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats;

• Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness;

• Observe good personal hygiene;

• Practise frequent hand washing with soap (e.g. before handling food or eating, after going to the toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing);

• Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose;

• Cover your mouth with tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and

• Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.

Top photo from Changi Airport/Facebook