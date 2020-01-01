New case of pneumonia found in S’pore: Chinese national, 26, with travel history to Wuhan

A 26-year-old male Chinese national who contracted pneumonia has been isolated in Singapore on Friday (Jan. 10) as a precautionary measure while he is bring assessed and treated.

The unnamed patient has travel history to Wuhan in Hubei, which has been plagued by a mystery cluster of pneumonia, possibly caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

According to an update from the Ministry of Health (MOH), the patient is currently in stable condition.

The ministry added, however, that this patient did not visit the Huanan seafood wholesale market — the location associated with the dangerous cluster of pneumonia in Wuhan.

Investigations to establish whether this latest case is linked to the Wuhan pneumonia cluster are ongoing.

Since Jan. 3, the ministry has been conducting temperature checks for travellers who are entering Singapore from Wuhan:

Previously, a three-year-old girl was suspected to be Singapore’s first case after she developed pneumonia when she returned from Wuhan.

MOH later confirmed that the girl was not infected with the mystery virus.

