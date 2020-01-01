fbpx

Back

New case of pneumonia found in S’pore: Chinese national, 26, with travel history to Wuhan

He is in stable condition.

Joshua Lee | January 10, 07:37 pm

Events

Share

A 26-year-old male Chinese national who contracted pneumonia has been isolated in Singapore on Friday (Jan. 10) as a precautionary measure while he is bring assessed and treated.

The unnamed patient has travel history to Wuhan in Hubei, which has been plagued by a mystery cluster of pneumonia, possibly caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

China pneumonia cases may be new type of virus: WHO

According to an update from the Ministry of Health (MOH), the patient is currently in stable condition.

The ministry added, however, that this patient did not visit the Huanan seafood wholesale market — the location associated with the dangerous cluster of pneumonia in Wuhan.

Investigations to establish whether this latest case is linked to the Wuhan pneumonia cluster are ongoing.

Since Jan. 3, the ministry has been conducting temperature checks for travellers who are entering Singapore from Wuhan:

MOH warns pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, temperature checks to be implemented at Changi Airport from Jan. 3, 2020

Previously, a three-year-old girl was suspected to be Singapore’s first case after she developed pneumonia when she returned from Wuhan.

MOH later confirmed that the girl was not infected with the mystery virus.

MOH: 3-year-old girl with pneumonia not linked to outbreak in Wuhan

Top image via.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man on trial for allegedly breaking into flat & sexually assaulting domestic worker

The man will be contesting the charges.

January 10, 07:14 pm

Woman jumps on bonnet of Mercedes in Bugis after trying to get in its way

Stunt.

January 10, 06:28 pm

GIC’s 1st Managing Director didn’t have chair & staff when he started work

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 10, 05:56 pm

Secondary school boy hit by car at Havelock Road required 10 stitches, in stable condition

He did not expect the car to not give way.

January 10, 05:49 pm

11-year-old girl missing for 2 days, last seen in Bedok on Jan. 8, 2020

Anyone with any information should contact the police immediately.

January 10, 05:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close