2 women step forward to adopt baby found in Bedok North rubbish bin

Maternal instincts in at least two women in Singapore have kicked in as they have stepped forward to offer to adopt the baby that was found in a rubbish chute bin at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 on Tuesday morning.

The two women wrote to The New Paper to offer to adopt the baby boy after reading about the case.

According to media reports, two cleaners heard crying sounds emanating from one of the bins and one of them dug through bags of rubbish before finding the baby in a tied-up white plastic bag.

Naked and crying loudly, the baby boy still had blood on his body and his umbilical cord was still attached.

The police are investigating and have gone door to door to conduct interviews.

The baby’s parents are still at large.

Women step forward

One of the women who came forward is Susan Tan, 40.

She told TNP she works in human resources and lives in a four-room flat with her husband, their two daughters, aged 11 and nine, and a helper.

“It’s very sad that someone would throw the baby in the rubbish like this. As much as it is tragic, he is a very lucky baby to have survived,” she told TNP over the phone.

“I’m willing to take care of him for as long as it takes. But if his parents are found and want him back, I’m also willing to give him back.”

She also said she has yet to discuss the adoption with her husband, who is in his 40s.

But she said: “I think my husband would be happy because he would love to have a boy.”

The other woman named Wong said in her e-mail that she sympathises with the baby’s plight.

She said she would be glad to take care of the baby if no one is found to care for him.

Adoption process in Singapore is about one year long

Adopting a child in Singapore requires fulfilling a list of criteria under the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) regulations.

Rules pertaining to age state that both the prospective adopters must be at least 25 years old and at least 21 years older than the child.

The adoptive parents should not be more than 50 years older than the child.

Adopters must be Singapore residents.

Single males are not allowed to adopt a girl, but there can be exceptions.

Prospective adopters must also attend a compulsory pre-adoption briefing.

This is done before a home study report application.

This is followed by an eligibility assessment by one of four accredited voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) here.

TNP reported that it was told by one of the VWOs that the process can be long.

The home study report, which comprises interviews with the applicants and a home visit, can take two to three months.

Background checks are carried out on the applicants to assess their medical history and criminal record.

Once the child is adopted, the last stage of the process will see the adoptive parents apply to the Family Court with the required documents for an Adoption Order.

This legal process can take another six to nine months to complete.

The MSF website said there were 433 applicants for adoption in 2018 and 375 in 2017.

