WP MP Pritam Singh: Let’s not judge parents who abandoned baby at Bedok North

Let the police do their job.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 7, 03:40 pm

A newborn was found in the rubbish chute in Bedok North on Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020).

The baby boy, who was tied up in a plastic bag, was discovered in the rubbish bin at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 by a cleaner.

The police were alerted to the case at around 9am and the baby was taken away by an ambulance subsequently.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Shares the same feeling as Singaporeans

In response to the incident, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh wrote that he was alerted to the case this morning by Aljunied-Hougang Town Council’s chairman Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap.

The Member of Parliament for Aljunied-Hougang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) added:

“A million thoughts crossed my head when I saw the pictures and you can imagine the thoughts expressed through words and emotions by the other MPs, feelings I am sure many would Singaporeans share.”

He also said that, thankfully, the town council cleaner found the child in time as the latter could have lost his life to the compactor in the centralised rubbish collection facility.

Pritam also expressed appreciation for the police and AHTC Kaki Bukit office staff for assisting in the incident.

Don’t jump to conclusion

While his heart goes out to the baby, just like the rest of Singapore, Pritam also reminded commenters to avoid jumping to conclusions prematurely and passing judgements on the parents or whoever that dumped the child.

Here’s a conversation in the comment section between Pritam and a Facebook user, where Pritam expressed his hope that the child’s parents will seek help.

bedok north baby
Screenshot from Pritam Singh/Facebook.

Pritam added several hotlines that expectant mothers in need of help can dial:

24-hour Mum-To-Be Helpline: 1800 686 8623

Pregnancy Crisis Service: 6339 9770

BABES 24-hour call or SMS helpline for teenagers facing a pregnancy crisis: 8111-3535

Safe Place: 6817 4202

Top photo collage by Sulaiman Daud and Rexanne Yap.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

