Baby boy found alive in Bedok North rubbish chute bin, police investigations ongoing

On Tuesday (Jan. 7) morning, a baby was found alive inside a rubbish chute bin at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 .

Believed to be a newborn

According to The Straits Times, the baby was found by cleaners who were clearing the bin between 8am and 9am.

Mothership understands that a cleaner found the baby in a plastic bag stained with blood.

The infant is believed to be a newborn and was eventually taken away by an ambulance.

Police officer seen inside a house on the 12th floor

ST reported that the police were making their rounds on every floor of the block.

An officer was inside one of the flats on the 12th floor where an elderly woman was seen in the kitchen.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the case at 9.11am on Jan. 7.

A baby boy was found at the said location and paramedics attended to the baby at the scene.

Police added that there were no visible injuries on the baby and his condition was stable.

The baby was subsequently conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A resident on the fifth floor told Mothership that the cleaner had apparently found the baby and called the town council. A man in a white tee then lifted the baby from the bin, and wrapped the baby in two towels.

Another onlooker told Mothership that her friend, who lives on the 5th floor, had heard weak cries in the morning at around 5am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines for expectant mothers

Expectant mothers can seek help from these helplines:

Pregnancy Crisis Service: 6339- 9770

Safe Place: 6817-4202

24-hour Mum-To-Be Helpline: 1800-686-8623

For teenagers facing a pregnancy crisis, they can seek help from the BABES 24-hour call or SMS helpline: 8111-3535

Top photos by Rexanne Yap.