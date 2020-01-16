Original designer accuses S’pore web store of copying ‘Woman Yelling at a Cat’ red packet design

A Singaporean web store attracted significant attention on Jan. 15, 2020 for selling “Woman Yelling at A Cat” red packets.

Here’s the design from the store, Memebao:

It is selling at S$7.90 for a pack of five.

If it looks familiar, it might be because Malaysian designer Peter Chan released the same design on his Facebook page in December 2019.

Memebao has acknowledged that the design was created by Chan at the bottom of their page:

Designer’s response

But it seems that Chan has not allowed Memebao to use his design.

Speaking to Mothership, Chan confirmed that he was the one who came up with the idea.

Even though the meme does not technically belong to anyone, Chan believes that his design should not have been copied.

While other brands are free to use the meme for their own products, he adds, he also asked that they do not make it “exactly” the same as his.

Chan says that nobody would be “ok” with their design being copied and sold, and even have their name on the competitor’s page.

He reveals that a number of people have messaged him about Memebao, asking if he was behind it.

This resulted in some worry for him, as people might hold him accountable for any incident in the off-chance something bad were to happen.

He said:

“If they are pre-orders, I’m wondering who going print for them start next week? I’m just trying to warn people out there. If any bad thing happen, I am not responsible for it.”

Instagram stories from Singapore seller

In a series of Instagram Stories on Jan. 15, an Instagram user @mrxianffy labelled Chan’s design as “original artwork” and decried Memebao as “fake”.

@mrxianffy is an acquaintance of Chan, who is helping the designer sell his products in Singapore.

The seller also questioned why Memebao only had the red packets on a “while stocks last” basis when it was a pre-order.

S$5 for a pack of 10

If you would like to buy from Chan, the red packets are available to Singaporeans on Carousell.

A packet of 10 is going for S$5, while three packets (30 pieces) will cost S$14.

An island-wide mailing fee of S$4.50 will be added to the price.

While there is stock ready, these will be on a while stocks last basis.

Mothership has reached out to Memebao and will update this article when they reply.

