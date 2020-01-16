fbpx

Back

Original designer accuses S’pore web store of copying ‘Woman Yelling at a Cat’ red packet design

From salad cat to copycat.

Mandy How | January 16, 05:41 pm

Events

Share

A Singaporean web store attracted significant attention on Jan. 15, 2020 for selling “Woman Yelling at A Cat” red packets.

Here’s the design from the store, Memebao:

Red packets with ‘Woman Yelling at a Cat’ design now available in S’pore

It is selling at S$7.90 for a pack of five.

If it looks familiar, it might be because Malaysian designer Peter Chan released the same design on his Facebook page in December 2019.

Memebao has acknowledged that the design was created by Chan at the bottom of their page:

Screenshot via Memebao

Designer’s response

But it seems that Chan has not allowed Memebao to use his design.

Speaking to Mothership, Chan confirmed that he was the one who came up with the idea.

Even though the meme does not technically belong to anyone, Chan believes that his design should not have been copied.

While other brands are free to use the meme for their own products, he adds, he also asked that they do not make it “exactly” the same as his.

Chan says that nobody would be “ok” with their design being copied and sold, and even have their name on the competitor’s page.

He reveals that a number of people have messaged him about Memebao, asking if he was behind it.

This resulted in some worry for him, as people might hold him accountable for any incident in the off-chance something bad were to happen.

He said:

“If they are pre-orders, I’m wondering who going print for them start next week? I’m just trying to warn people out there. If any bad thing happen, I am not responsible for it.”

Instagram stories from Singapore seller

In a series of Instagram Stories on Jan. 15, an Instagram user @mrxianffy labelled Chan’s design as “original artwork” and decried Memebao as “fake”.

@mrxianffy is an acquaintance of Chan, who is helping the designer sell his products in Singapore.

The seller also questioned why Memebao only had the red packets on a “while stocks last” basis when it was a pre-order.

S$5 for a pack of 10

If you would like to buy from Chan, the red packets are available to Singaporeans on Carousell.

Photo via Peter Chan on Facebook
Photo via Peter Chan on Facebook

A packet of 10 is going for S$5, while three packets (30 pieces) will cost S$14.

An island-wide mailing fee of S$4.50 will be added to the price.

While there is stock ready, these will be on a while stocks last basis.

Mothership has reached out to Memebao and will update this article when they reply.

Top image via @mrxianffy on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MCCY will partner S'poreans to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting ICs

The Ministry will partner citizens to co-create content for the Singapore Citizenship Journey.

January 16, 05:20 pm

Korean beauty brand Mamonde to exit S'pore, clearance sales at Bugis+ till Feb. 27, 2020

Customers will still be able to purchase products from Lazada and Shopee till end March.

January 16, 05:07 pm

Bose closing down all physical stores in U.S., Europe, Japan & Australia

Bose stores in other parts of the world will remain open, including retailers in Singapore.

January 16, 04:32 pm

Mother in S'pore manipulated daughter to falsely accuse father of sexual abuse in midst of divorce

She has been sentenced to one week's jail.

January 16, 04:23 pm

Bangkok's Chatuchak Market coming to S'pore, Feb. 4 to May. 3, 2020

Wow.

January 16, 03:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close