M’sia-based man designs ‘Woman Yelling at a Cat’ red packet with genius use of CNY pun
No vegetal!!!!
You’re probably familiar with the Woman Yelling at a Cat meme.
If not, here are some examples of how it’s used.
You get the idea.
On Dec. 4, one Peter Chan shared his version of the meme — as a red packet design.
The Chinese words read, “Nian Nian You Yu”.
The festive phrase, usually shouted during lou hei or uttered as a blessing, translates to “abundance every year”.
However, it also sounds like “every year got fish”, a common joke among households that celebrate Chinese New Year.
The pun lies in the character “yu”, as it sounds both like “abundance” and “fish”.
It’s safe to say that Chan’s design is well-received, as it has gathered more than 2,600 shares in less than a day.
His Facebook caption says,
“Not sure if this design will sell.”
Considering the response, it probably will.
This is not the first time the meme has made it offline either:
