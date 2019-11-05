fbpx

Back

M’sia-based man designs ‘Woman Yelling at a Cat’ red packet with genius use of CNY pun

No vegetal!!!!

Mandy How | December 4, 03:29 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

You’re probably familiar with the Woman Yelling at a Cat meme.

If not, here are some examples of how it’s used.

You get the idea.

On Dec. 4, one Peter Chan shared his version of the meme — as a red packet design.

Image via Peter Chan on Facebook

The Chinese words read, “Nian Nian You Yu”.

The festive phrase, usually shouted during lou hei or uttered as a blessing, translates to “abundance every year”.

However, it also sounds like “every year got fish”, a common joke among households that celebrate Chinese New Year.

The pun lies in the character “yu”, as it sounds both like “abundance” and “fish”.

It’s safe to say that Chan’s design is well-received, as it has gathered more than 2,600 shares in less than a day.

His Facebook caption says,

“Not sure if this design will sell.”

Considering the response, it probably will.

This is not the first time the meme has made it offline either:

A genius changed phones’ wallpaper in StarHub Tampines to ‘Woman Yelling At A Cat’ meme

Top image via Peter Chan on Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Zhejiang TV higher management allegedly made distasteful remarks on Godfrey Gao's death

Netizens are determined to make the channel pay for Gao's death.

December 4, 04:07 pm

Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' into going for 'TV interview' at Mediacorp

He went there real early as well.

December 4, 03:47 pm

SDP Chairmain Paul Tambyah asks Google why it will not accept political advertisements

Google had invited SDP to its office for a meeting to discuss its services.

December 4, 03:24 pm

M'sian teacher says student doesn't understand English with note written in broken English

The irony.

December 4, 02:44 pm

Large tree in Bedok North uprooted in early morning of Dec. 4, appears to have damaged some laundry racks

The tree appeared to have damaged the flat opposite.

December 4, 01:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close