Customer finds stone in Tiong Bahru Bakery cake, staff tells him it’s part of French tradition

He had, unfortunately, bitten into it.

Tanya Ong | January 7, 08:47 pm

One customer in Singapore was alarmed to find a stone nestled inside a cake purchased from Tiong Bahru Bakery.

Stone inside King’s Cake

Speaking to Mothership, the reader said he had purchased a slice of King Cake from the Raffles City outlet on Jan. 4.

While sharing the cake with his family, he “bit into a really hard object”.

The object turned out to be a stone with the Tiong Bahru Bakery logo on it.

Here it is:

Photo by Felix.
Photo by Felix.
Photo by Felix.

The stone “could have ended up in (his) 4-year-old son’s throat”, he added.

According to a post on the bakery’s Instagram, a slice of King Cake costs S$7.

Stone in cake allegedly part of French tradition

The customer also said he called the bakery on Jan. 6, and was told that the stone was part of a French tradition.

According to some Instagram posts, the bakery claimed that the cake is baked “with a trinket hidden inside”.

They also added that “whoever gets the trinket in their slice will be crowned royalty for a day”.

The customer told Mothership that the bakery staff did not inform him that there would be a stone inside the cake, and there were no cards or notices packed together with the cake.

“An unsuspecting customer could have broken their teeth biting into it,” he said.

Staff trained to inform customers

Speaking to Mothership, a spokesperson for Tiong Bahru Bakery confirmed that the King Cake hides a “surprise” within.

The cake “traditionally celebrates Epiphany, the day the Three Kings (les rois) visited the infant Jesus, and is baked throughout January in France”.

The spokesperson stated that cards explaining this tradition are given out to ensure that customers take caution when consuming the pastry.

“Staff are also trained to verbally inform customers, although fail-safe such as printed cards and flyers are issued in the event that this does not happen.”

Top photo composite image, photos from Felix.

