Analogue boards at Changi Airport Terminal 2 will be taken down in Feb. 2020

Farewell, icon.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 17, 09:04 am

Sad news: The iconic analogue flight information display boards at Changi Airport, a.k.a Solari boards, will be removed and replaced by electronic information boards from February 2020.

More difficult to maintain boards

The Solari boards are the remaining two such boards in Terminal 2 of Changi Airport and have been in operation since 1999.

According to CNA on Jan. 16, the boards are being replaced as the parts for the boards have become more difficult to source for, and thus, have become harder to maintain.

This is part of the upgrading and expansion works of Terminal 2, which will begin after the Chinese New Year holidays.

It was announced in July 2019 that the terminal would be undergoing a face-lift.

Decommissioning of the boards aside, upgrading works will see the loss of the iconic Terminal 2 McDonald’s outlet, which will also close on Jan. 31, 2020 after 16 years of operation.

The Starbucks at Terminal 2 will cease operations as well in April 2020, as renovation gets underway.

Other restaurants in the terminal will continue to operate as usual until the later parts of the upgrading works.

Renovation is expected to be completed by 2023, with an expanded departure hall, more check-in counters, automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines.

Visitors can expect more greenery, food and beverage areas, and a revamped waiting area at the arrival hall.

When the works are completed, Terminal 2 is expected to be able to handle up to five million more passengers annually, increasing the total capacity of the airport to 90 million passengers annually, CNA reported.

Beloved Changi Airport Terminal 2 McDonald’s to close on Jan. 31, 2020 after 16 years

Top photo via davidmak83 on Pixabay

