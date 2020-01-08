Redhill warehouse sale has heavily discounted Adidas, Superga & Puma shoes from S$45
Sweet deals.
Upsurge
From Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, LINK outlet will be having a sale featuring a wide range of goods and apparel.
Up to 80 per cent off
According to their Facebook post, one can expect up to 80 per cent off shoes, bags, accessories, apparels, swimwear, lingerie, kids toys and products, bed linen and even Chinese New Year snacks and decorations.
Under Armour T-shirts will be available:
Converse shoes:
Puma shoes (S$45):
Superga shoes, apparently going for S$45:
Adidas shoes from S$50:
New Balance shoes:
Sandals:
And sports apparel:
Here’s the prices of some of the shoes and apparel that are available:
Details
Address: 7 and 9 Chang Chard Road, Singapore 159638
Dates: Jan. 8 – 12, 2020
Opening hours: 10:30am to 8pm
Top photo via FB/LINK outlet.
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
👨🍳🍕
We kacau a celebrity chef with some important questions.
✈️🗺️
Want go Perth anot?
📟📲
Technology can be scary for older folks, but it doesn’t have to be.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.