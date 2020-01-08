fbpx

Redhill warehouse sale has heavily discounted Adidas, Superga & Puma shoes from S$45

Tanya Ong | January 8, 10:34 am

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, LINK outlet will be having a sale featuring a wide range of goods and apparel.

Up to 80 per cent off

According to their Facebook post, one can expect up to 80 per cent off shoes, bags, accessories, apparels, swimwear, lingerie, kids toys and products, bed linen and even Chinese New Year snacks and decorations.

Photo via FB/LINK outlet
Photo via FB/LINK outlet

Under Armour T-shirts will be available:

Photo via FB/LINK outlet

Converse shoes:

Photo via FB/LINK outlet

Puma shoes (S$45):

Photo via FB/LINK outlet

Superga shoes, apparently going for S$45:

Photo via FB/LINK outlet

Adidas shoes from S$50:

Photo via FB/LINK outlet
Photo via FB/LINK outlet

New Balance shoes:

Photo via FB/LINK outlet

Sandals:

Photo via FB/LINK outlet

And sports apparel:

Photo via FB/LINK outlet

Here’s the prices of some of the shoes and apparel that are available:

Details

Address: 7 and 9 Chang Chard Road, Singapore 159638

Dates: Jan. 8 – 12, 2020

Opening hours: 10:30am to 8pm

Top photo via FB/LINK outlet.

 

