Redhill warehouse sale has heavily discounted Adidas, Superga & Puma shoes from S$45

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, LINK outlet will be having a sale featuring a wide range of goods and apparel.

Up to 80 per cent off

According to their Facebook post, one can expect up to 80 per cent off shoes, bags, accessories, apparels, swimwear, lingerie, kids toys and products, bed linen and even Chinese New Year snacks and decorations.

Under Armour T-shirts will be available:

Converse shoes:

Puma shoes (S$45):

Superga shoes, apparently going for S$45:

Adidas shoes from S$50:

New Balance shoes:

Sandals:

And sports apparel:

Here’s the prices of some of the shoes and apparel that are available:

Details

Address: 7 and 9 Chang Chard Road, Singapore 159638

Dates: Jan. 8 – 12, 2020

Opening hours: 10:30am to 8pm

Top photo via FB/LINK outlet.

