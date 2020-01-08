fbpx

Burger King offers part-time job to Prince Harry after step back from royal duties

He can finally be king.

Syahindah Ishak | January 15, 05:13 pm

On Jan. 8, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, dropped a bombshell when they announced that they would step back from the royal family to “work to become financially independent”.

Here’s Harry and Meghan’s full statement:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Burger King offers a job to Prince Harry

Following the announcement, Vanity Fair reported that Meghan has signed a deal with Disney for a voiceover role.

And it looks like there’s a job offer up for grabs for her husband too.

On Jan. 9, Burger King UK tweeted this:

Burger King U.S. then followed up with this:

And according to Design Taxi, Burger King Argentina joined in on the fun too, but they took it a step further.

Partnering with advertising agency HOY, they produced these two posters:

Image by via Ads of the World.
Image by via Ads of the World.

They also posted this on their Facebook page:

And finally, on Jan. 14, Burger King U.S. posted this tweet:

 

According to Business Insider, Burger King’s pay is about US$8 (S$10.78) per hour.

Not bad.

But it’s safe to say that the prince might just stick to the Duchy of Cornwall.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Burger King has displayed its cheeky side though.

In December 2018, the fast food chain launched “The Whopper Detour”, a campaign against its rival, McDonalds. 

Customers could get a Whopper sandwich for only one U.S. penny if they step inside a McDonalds restaurant whilst using the Burger King app.

The app will detect the location of the customer and immediately unlock the promotion.

Once the customer places the order, they will be directed to the nearest Burger King restaurant for pick-up, hence pranking McDonalds by making them think that a customer had gone into their restaurant to order their food.

Looks like they’re not just the king of burgers.

They’re the king of pranks too.

