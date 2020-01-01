Number ’49’ left out of S’pore Pools online Toto Quick Pick bets for over a year due to glitch

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was recently notified by Singapore Pools Private Limited (SPPL) of a software error in the generation of Toto Quick Pick numbers.

Number “49” left out

According to a MHA press release yesterday (Jan. 15), the software error resulted in the system excluding the number “49” when generating Quick Pick numbers.

Toto Quick Pick numbers purchased via remote platforms between Oct. 2, 2018 and Dec. 21, 2019 were affected.

This applies to bets placed over the internet, mobile app and telephone. Customers who placed bets at physical outlets in person were not affected.

SPPL had been alerted to the error on Dec. 18 last year and rectified it on Dec. 21.

In a statement shared with Mothership, Singapore Pools said that they will be reaching out to affected customers, and refund bets that these customers had placed in the 14 draws where “49” was drawn as a winning number.

Affected customers will also receive a goodwill token for missing out on potential winnings, they added.

Second error detected

While resolving the error involving Quick Pick number generation, SPPL uncovered a second error on Dec. 20, 2019.

This glitch involved an error in the Quick Pick System Roll numbers generated by the Quick Pick option.

The system ought to have randomly generated six numbers and then assign “R” in place of one of the six generated numbers, whereby “R” would represent any of the remaining 44 numbers.

However, the system replaced the largest of the six generated numbers with “R” instead.

The error, which also involved numbers purchased via remote platforms since Oct. 2, 2018, was rectified on Jan. 13.

This second issue was reported to MHA on Jan. 10.

Singapore Pools clarified that the glitches did not affect how the winning numbers were drawn for Toto.

Review Panel to be set up

In their respective statements dated Jan. 15, Tote Board and MHA stated that they take a “serious view” of this incident.

MHA said that they are currently investigating the matter, and have also directed SPPL to necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such glitches.

Tote Board will also set up a Review Panel chaired by their Chairman Moses Lee.

The Review Panel, which will comprise independent Board Members and external expert resources, will review the causes of the incident, how it was managed, and measures to prevent future recurrence.

Singapore Pools said that they are cooperating fully with MHA in the investigations.

Top photo via Wikipedia

