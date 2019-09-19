fbpx

Back

Full menu of Jay Chou’s favourite bbt shop opening in S’pore Jan. 18, 2020

First look.

Mandy How | January 16, 08:39 pm

Events

Share

If you haven’t heard, Jay Chou’s favourite bubble tea brand is coming to Singapore.

Bubble tea shop featured in Jay Chou’s music video coming to S’pore in Jan. 2020

It will open on Jan. 18, 2020 at Arab Street.

Photo by Kane Raynard Goh

Besides being featured in Chou’s “说好不哭” (Won’t Cry) music video, the brand is also known as the “god of cheese teas”, apparently.

Here’s a look at their menu, which includes fresh teas, milk teas, fruit teas, and their drinks paired with their signature cream cheese foam.

Prices start from S$3.50 and go up to S$8.

Photo by Kane Raynard Goh

Like most bubble tea brands, ice and sugar levels are customisable.

Photo by Kane Raynard Goh
Photo by Kane Raynard Goh
Photo by Kane Raynard Goh
Photo by Kane Raynard Goh
Photo by Kane Raynard Goh

Brought in by local singer

Machi Machi is brought in by Project SuperStar almunus Hong Jungyang and his friends.

The singer has wanted to own an F&B business since young, he reveals.

Having lived in Taiwan for many years, Hong got to know Machi Machi from there and decided to bring it to Singapore.

If you’re wondering, no, Hong does not know Chou personally.

Address: 25 Arab St, Singapore 199724
Opening Hours:
11am – 9pm daily (from Jan. 18)

Top image by Kane Raynard Goh

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Why would someone add bodily fluids into rice? Nasi kangkang, explained.

Don't cook this at home.

January 16, 08:35 pm

British lady calls airline Nasi lemak 'wickedly bad', Southeast Asians triggered

She also mistook the dish for chicken curry.

January 16, 08:22 pm

Man, 69, with Wuhan travel history is first suspected case of S’porean with Wuhan pneumonia

The man did not visit the seafood market linked to the penumonia cluster.

January 16, 07:21 pm

Judge revokes decision to let alleged voyeur from top UK uni leave S'pore, retains gag order

The gag order over his identity remains, as two of the 12 women involved did not consent to risk their identities being exposed.

January 16, 06:39 pm

High Court rejects SDP's application to hold POFMA hearing in open court

Chee Soon Juan said the case was of 'immense public interest' to Singaporeans.

January 16, 06:26 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close