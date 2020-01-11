Jay Chou settles bill for his fans at Atlas bar near Bugis

Jay Chou is in Singapore for his concert on Jan. 10 and 11.

During the first night of his concert yesterday (Jan. 10), he said that he would treat fans who said hi to him in any restaurant on Jan. 11:

Earlier today, he was also spotted posting several Instagram stories stating that he had a meal at Chijmes.

He also suggested that he had not yet treated any fans, and said that he would continue to update his location on Instagram:

In the most recent update on his account, however, it appears that some lucky fans have managed to meet Chou in Singapore.

Apparently bought his fans drinks

His Instagram post at around 3:40pm showed him posing with a glass in Atlas, Singapore.

Atlas is an award-winning bar located at Parkview Square, near Bugis.

His caption stated:

“我昨天說如果遇到我 我會請你吃飯 今天在這家餐廳幫了幾桌歌迷買單 哥是不是說話算話 Yesterday, I said that if you met me I would treat you. Today, at this restaurant, I settled the bill for several tables of fans. I’m true to my word right?”

And here are some of the lucky fans who apparently got to meet Chou there:

View this post on Instagram 偶遇 A post shared by Imshiru (@shiruayy) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:56pm PST

Chou also uploaded some Instagram stories saying that he is a “man of his word”:

He also apparently met some other fans today, but did not treat them because they weren’t in a restaurant:

Nice.

Advertisement

Top photo via Jay chou & shiruayy Instagram