Novelty CNY cookies inspired by old-school snacks available in S’pore for S$26.80

With every Chinese New Year comes the traditional slew of CNY goodies.

If you’re bored of having to eat the same old snacks at CNY every year, here are five unique treats from Baker’s Brew to pique your tastebuds.

And If you find the name familiar, it’s because Baker’s Brew is the confectionery company behind the iconic Yanxi Palace cookies last year.

Ondeh Ondeh Cookies (S$26.80)

These signature Ondeh Ondeh cookies by Baker’s Brew are moist, pandan-flavoured cookies with a gula melaka coconut filling.

As you bite into each of these cookies, little bombs of gula melaka sweetness will explode in your mouth, with the coconut filling enhancing its deliciousness.

If you’re looking for a baked version of the traditional Indonesian dessert, this rendition is sure to delight the pickiest of guests.

Tutu Kueh Peanut Cookies (S$26.80)

While Tutu Kueh is a uniquely Singaporean dish, it’s pretty uncommon to have them during CNY, especially in cookie form.

These Tutu Kueh cookies are made with peanuts that are roasted to bring out their fullest flavour, and is sure to make you and your guests reach out for more.

Cheddar Spiced Gems (S$26.80)

Believe me when I say that these Iced Gem biscuits are the nicest I’ve ever tasted.

Unlike your traditional iced gem biscuits, these ones from Baker’s Brew melt in your mouth and present you with a wonder of flavours in every bite.

Each biscuit is made with savoury cheddar cheese, topped with a tangy royal icing and finished off with a hint of Cayenne spice.

Black Sesame Cookies (S$26.80)

These black sesame cookies are Baker’s Brew’s take on tang yuan, but in cookie form.

Pretty interesting if you consider how tang yuan is soft and chewy and how these cookies have a chewy, crumbly texture.

I have to say that the mix of roasted sesame and brown butter in these sweet yet savoury cookies is particularly enjoyable.

Peranakan Pineapple Tarts (S$26.80)

Buttery, flaky and not-too-sweet.

The winning combination for all pineapple tarts, which are pretty much a staple at every CNY gathering.

If you’re looking for a moist and cheesy version with quality pineapple paste that’s not too sinful, these Peranakan pineapple tarts by Baker’s Brew fit the bill.

Bundle orders and pop-up kiosks

These festive-ready cookies come in atas-looking tins with intricate Peranakan tile motifs, which are suitable for gifting.

You can also get a bundle of all five tins for S$125, with free ang baos for the first 88 in-store purchases or first 188 online orders.

Alternatively, you can get these tins at any of these pop-up kiosks from now till Jan. 23, 2020:

Suntec City: Dec 28 – Jan 23

Takashimaya: Dec 29 – Jan 23

VivoCity: Dec 31 – Jan 23

Nex: Jan 2 – Jan 23

Tangs: Jan 3 – Jan 23

Tampines Mall: Jan 8 – Jan 23

Causeway Point: Jan 11 – Jan 23

Discounts

From now until Jan. 12, customers who purchase three or more tins get to enjoy eight per cent off their total bill when they enter CNY2020 promo code during check-out.

Corporate customers are also entitled to a 15 per cent discount when they order 50 or more tins.

Do note that all goodies are best consumed within two weeks after opening, but can be kept for up to a month.

For more information, click here.

