Jay Chou visits famed S’porean chef Jereme Leung’s restaurant, settles bill for more at Raffles Hotel

Like Pokemon Go, but human version.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 12, 10:15 pm

King of Mandopop Jay Chou is here for a two-night concert as part of his Carnival World Tour on Jan. 10 and 11.

But Chou has proven to be not just musically talented, but also really good at engaging fans.

Settled bill for his fans at Atlas bar

On Jan. 10, Chou made an impromptu announcement that he would buy a meal for any fan who said hi to him in real life, thus sending the fans into a frenzy.

Many speculated and camped at some possible locations such as Founder Bak Kut Teh and Tanjong Beach Club, which he has visited before.

But those at Atlas bar were ultimately the lucky ones, as Chou visited the place and settled their bills.

Jay Chou settles bill for his fans at Atlas bar near Bugis

Chou did not mention if he will continue to give fans a treat on Sunday (Jan. 12) though.

Surprises fans at Raffles Hotel

Just as everyone thought it was game over, Chou caught a table of fans off guard by asking if he could pay for their meal on Sunday afternoon at 藝Yì by Jereme Leung.

Leung is a Singaporean chef who has returned to Singapore after leaving for Shanghai to hone his culinary skills 17 years ago.

Now, Leung has become one of the most influential chefs in the modern Chinese culinary movement and he opened the restaurant, 藝Yì, at Raffles Hotel last September.

Visibly (and pleasantly) surprised to see Chou, the table of ladies stood up and gasped, “Oh my God”.

And it seemed like Chou’s presence went unnoticed initially.

This fan managed to get a photo with Chou all thanks to her mother’s keen eyes:

Via @evgoestogigs/Instagram.
Via @evgoestogigs/Instagram.

And this was what happened when everyone else realised Chou was around.

One of his Instastory also shows another group of fans chasing after him in the corridor of the hotel, requesting to take a photo with him.

Chou didn’t seem to mind at all, and the group of ladies got their wish fulfilled too.

Later in the day, Chou reposted the photo with this group of fans as an Instastory and wrote, “I’ll treat you guys again when I’m free next time” as the caption.

Via Jay Chou’s Instagram.

Top photo collage via Jay Chou’s Instagram

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

