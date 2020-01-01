Largest Don Don Donki in S’pore opens in Jem, has Japanese food court, cosmetics, bar & more

After opening an outlet at JCube late last year, Don Don Donki has opened another outlet just a stone’s throw away at Jem on Jan. 15, 2020.

The new two-storey outlet is located on the second and third floor of the mall, of what used to be Marks & Spencers.

It is by far the largest Don Don Donki outlet in Singapore.

Here’s a quick look at what you can expect from Don Don Donki at Jem:

Sweet Potato Factory

The first thing one would probably see upon coming in from the second-floor entrance of Don Don Donki would be the Sweet Potato Factory.

A piece of baked sweet potato goes for S$1.80.

Steamboat offerings

This section may be especially appealing to those celebrating Chinese New Year soon.

Also located on the lower floor of the outlet were rows of refrigerators filled with cuts of pork and beef suitable for steamboat and grill.

These items cost as low as S$10:

Delicatessen

Like any other Don Don Donki stores, the outlet in Jem also has a delicatessen section that sells warm meals like takoyaki and donburi, and Japanese desserts like cream puffs and mochi.

But what’s most interesting is probably the jumbo chicken leg karaage:

It is currently going for S$4.90 (U.P. S$5.90) per leg.

Fish

There’s also a fish section, where fish like salmon and tuna are cut on the spot.

You can get the fish either as sashimi (for raw consumption) or in blocks for cooking purposes.

Sushi

If you’re wondering where’s the rest of the sushi, it is actually located on the upper floor of the outlet:

Apart from the typical sushi offerings, you can also order the following unagi dishes:

Drink Drunk Donki

The Jem outlet also has a bar called the Drink Drunk Donki.

Here’s the full menu:

Cosmetics

There’s also a cosmetics section filled with Japanese skincare and makeup.

Housebrand items

They also carry Jonetsu Kakaku items, Don Don Donki’s very own housebrand.

Items include shampoo, household items and even insulated tumblers.

Tenga and other adult stuff

Behind this red curtain, one can find items like tenga sex toys, condoms and bath salts.

Japanese food court

If you’re feeling peckish, there is also a food court within Don Don Donki that serves only Japanese food.

Here’s a list of all six eateries:

Tetsu

E-Gaya

Kohmen Tonkotsu Ramen

Ajiifuku

Teppei Syokudo

Ootoya

Opening specials

One can also look out for special opening deals like the following:

Top image by Fasiha Nazren