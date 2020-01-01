fbpx

Largest Don Don Donki in S’pore opens in Jem, has Japanese food court, cosmetics, bar & more

Wow.

Fasiha Nazren | January 15, 02:18 pm

After opening an outlet at JCube late last year, Don Don Donki has opened another outlet just a stone’s throw away at Jem on Jan. 15, 2020.

The new two-storey outlet is located on the second and third floor of the mall, of what used to be Marks & Spencers.

It is by far the largest Don Don Donki outlet in Singapore.

Here’s a quick look at what you can expect from Don Don Donki at Jem:

Sweet Potato Factory

The first thing one would probably see upon coming in from the second-floor entrance of Don Don Donki would be the Sweet Potato Factory.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

A piece of baked sweet potato goes for S$1.80.

Steamboat offerings

This section may be especially appealing to those celebrating Chinese New Year soon.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Also located on the lower floor of the outlet were rows of refrigerators filled with cuts of pork and beef suitable for steamboat and grill.

These items cost as low as S$10:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Delicatessen

Like any other Don Don Donki stores, the outlet in Jem also has a delicatessen section that sells warm meals like takoyaki and donburi, and Japanese desserts like cream puffs and mochi.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

But what’s most interesting is probably the jumbo chicken leg karaage:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

It is currently going for S$4.90 (U.P. S$5.90) per leg.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Fish

There’s also a fish section, where fish like salmon and tuna are cut on the spot.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

You can get the fish either as sashimi (for raw consumption) or in blocks for cooking purposes.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Sushi

If you’re wondering where’s the rest of the sushi, it is actually located on the upper floor of the outlet:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Apart from the typical sushi offerings, you can also order the following unagi dishes:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Drink Drunk Donki

The Jem outlet also has a bar called the Drink Drunk Donki.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Here’s the full menu:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Cosmetics

There’s also a cosmetics section filled with Japanese skincare and makeup.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Housebrand items

They also carry Jonetsu Kakaku items, Don Don Donki’s very own housebrand.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Items include shampoo, household items and even insulated tumblers.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Tenga and other adult stuff

Behind this red curtain, one can find items like tenga sex toys, condoms and bath salts.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Japanese food court

If you’re feeling peckish, there is also a food court within Don Don Donki that serves only Japanese food.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Here’s a list of all six eateries:

  • Tetsu
  • E-Gaya
  • Kohmen Tonkotsu Ramen
  • Ajiifuku
  • Teppei Syokudo
  • Ootoya

Opening specials

One can also look out for special opening deals like the following:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Top image by Fasiha Nazren

