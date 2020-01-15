Daiso reopens in VivoCity on Jan. 15, 2020 after a near 2-year hiatus

Daiso closed down its VivoCity outlet on Feb. 17, 2018.

Its premises on the third floor of the mall was taken over by Bukit Merah Public Library, which became a haven for those who don’t like shopping.

But to prove naysayers wrong, not all good things come to an end as Daiso has reopened in VivoCity on Jan. 15, 2020.

Here’s the store on opening day.

It is occupying the two-unit space just one level below its previous location, next to Cotton On on the second floor at #02-41 and #02-42.

This branch has a Meiji fridge as well.

This Daiso outlet will also have quite a few dedicated sections, including gift and bath sections.

Daiso’s return was confirmed by the hoarding outside the units for renovation works in November 2019.

Currently, Daiso has 20 other outlets across Singapore.

Top photo via Rexanne Yap