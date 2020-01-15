fbpx

Back

Daiso reopens in VivoCity on Jan. 15, 2020 after a near 2-year hiatus

Yay to buying things you don't need.

Belmont Lay | January 15, 12:40 pm

Events

Share

Daiso closed down its VivoCity outlet on Feb. 17, 2018.

Its premises on the third floor of the mall was taken over by Bukit Merah Public Library, which became a haven for those who don’t like shopping.

But to prove naysayers wrong, not all good things come to an end as Daiso has reopened in VivoCity on Jan. 15, 2020.

Here’s the store on opening day.

Image by Rexanne Yap
Image by Rexanne Yap


It is occupying the two-unit space just one level below its previous location, next to Cotton On on the second floor at #02-41 and #02-42.

This branch has a Meiji fridge as well.

Image by Rexanne Yap

This Daiso outlet will also have quite a few dedicated sections, including gift and bath sections.

Image from Rexanne Yap

Daiso’s return was confirmed by the hoarding outside the units for renovation works in November 2019.

Currently, Daiso has 20 other outlets across Singapore.

Top photo via Rexanne Yap

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Carouseller describes why he's ending '4.5 year relationship' with TV: 'It's not her, it's me'

What a love story.

January 15, 11:54 am

Man spotted soaking his body at Sembawang Hot Spring Park's communal foot bath area

Can Singaporeans have nice things?

January 15, 11:10 am

Korean burgers, ramen & more that will be open on 1st & 2nd day of CNY 2020

In case you're looking to feast outside.

January 15, 10:53 am

3 people arrested for trying to enter S'pore illegally via sea off Changi at night

Night-vision technology makes night as clear as day.

January 15, 10:13 am

Tommy Koh: Objectives of Hong Kong protests are 'political, not socio-economic'

He didn't group the SAR together with Chile and Lebanon where protests have erupted over socio-economic issues.

January 15, 09:31 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close