British lady calls airline Nasi lemak ‘wickedly bad’, Southeast Asians triggered

She also mistook the dish for chicken curry.

Julia Yeo | January 16, 08:22 pm

A woman from the United Kingdom (UK) has recently come under fire on Twitter, when she complained about an inflight meal that she was served on British Airways.

Thought Nasi lemak was chicken curry

Katie Morley tweeted on Jan. 15, 2020 about nasi lemak served on a British Airways flight, which she described as “wickedly bad”.

In fact, she wasn’t even aware that the dish was nasi lemak.

She called it “chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies”.

Triggered Asians on Twitter

Several Twitter users who picked up on Morley’s tweet were quite infuriated by her complaint, and some even called her ignorant for insulting the Southeast Asian dish.

Even Darren Cronian, the Greek man who flew all the way to Malaysia to satisfy his nasi lemak cravings, had something to say about it.

However, considering the dish was served on a flight, and by a non-Asian airline, the food could’ve been genuinely bad, nasi lemak or not.

Morley responded on Jan. 16 to clarify her earlier tweet about the airline nasi lemak.

According to Morley, she was unaware of the dish, and added that she was “clearly served a very poor version by British Airways”.

Top image via @katiemorley_/Twitter

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

