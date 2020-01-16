British lady calls airline Nasi lemak ‘wickedly bad’, Southeast Asians triggered

A woman from the United Kingdom (UK) has recently come under fire on Twitter, when she complained about an inflight meal that she was served on British Airways.

Advertisement

Thought Nasi lemak was chicken curry

Katie Morley tweeted on Jan. 15, 2020 about nasi lemak served on a British Airways flight, which she described as “wickedly bad”.

In the name of public interest, am sharing this wickedly bad meal British Airways treated me to during a 13hr flight. Behold: chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies. ANCHOVIES. I quite like plane food usually, and this was a 0/10 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ZmgbGa6znV — Katie Morley (@KatieMorley_) January 15, 2020

In fact, she wasn’t even aware that the dish was nasi lemak.

She called it “chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies”.

Triggered Asians on Twitter

Several Twitter users who picked up on Morley’s tweet were quite infuriated by her complaint, and some even called her ignorant for insulting the Southeast Asian dish.

Awww look a Karen is whining about food with flavours . It must have been hard for her to taste something other than salt and pepper https://t.co/ZMb4A9lhpD — Salmah from English Department (@saintfag_666) January 16, 2020

in the name of public interest i present to you a white woman thrown into the wilderness of… food from other cultures lmao sit down katie and eat your bland mashed potato https://t.co/bMswUecf4G — jvee (@jiavernn) January 16, 2020

So my Nasi Lemak presentation may looked bad, fine. In the name of public interest, am sharing this wickedly "Beans & Toast", your famous breakfast. Which I can conclude, a "World War 2 Meal" 🤮 Untung jadi orang asia. Rempah-ratus di mana-mana sahaja. pic.twitter.com/Neb0VCgask — Molf Dassler (@el_barqawi) January 16, 2020

The audacity to yuck at our food when they be eating haggis 😭 i can't lah with these people https://t.co/OyNngCu3qH pic.twitter.com/ggZ9EBE2jJ — a.z.b.a (@azba95) January 16, 2020

Firstly, This isnt chicken curry. Nasi lemak is served with special spicy we callled “sambal nasi lemak”. Second dont do mention in the name of public interest. Because only you human dont like dont know the real taste of nasi lemak. Go get your life bitch — Mami hapy (@mami_hapy) January 16, 2020

Even Darren Cronian, the Greek man who flew all the way to Malaysia to satisfy his nasi lemak cravings, had something to say about it.

I mean I flew 6,000 miles for it 😂 https://t.co/2kLrSaVqeh — Darren Cronian (@remotedarren) January 16, 2020

However, considering the dish was served on a flight, and by a non-Asian airline, the food could’ve been genuinely bad, nasi lemak or not.

Morley responded on Jan. 16 to clarify her earlier tweet about the airline nasi lemak.

Many Malaysians have got in touch to say the meal I tweeted about yday is a popular national dish. I’d not come across it before & meant no offence. As many have pointed out, I was clearly served a v poor version by BA. Sure it can be lovely & hope to try the real thing one day! — Katie Morley (@KatieMorley_) January 16, 2020

According to Morley, she was unaware of the dish, and added that she was “clearly served a very poor version by British Airways”.

Top image via @katiemorley_/Twitter