Woman filmed shouting at Starbucks staff in Yishun, gets even angrier after staffer says ‘bye’ to her

A woman was captured on camera gesturing rudely and shouting at a service staffer at a Starbucks outlet in Yishun.

Angry woman

According to Facebook page Banana News, which posted the video, the incident apparently took place on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The post caption also said the woman had allegedly been hogging a seat without getting any drink.

She then allegedly started her tirade after the staff supposedly approached her.

The woman, dressed in a dark-coloured outer wear and pants, is seen in the video speaking to and gesturing at the staff angrily.

In case you can’t see the video:

“I am warning you!”

The majority of what the woman said can’t be heard on the video, but she is seen speaking sternly to the staffer for almost a full minute.

The woman eventually shouted “I am warning you!” while pointing her finger at the staff.

She then walks away.

The staff, keeping her cool, responded by saying “okay bye”, while carrying on with her work.

Upon hearing that, the woman is seen turning around and speaking further for a few more seconds.

The staffer is then seen walking away while waving goodbye to the woman, who continued scolding her with a noticeably raised voice.

The incident appears to have ended at this point.

Mothership has reached out to Starbucks Singapore to seek more information about the incident and will update this article if we hear from them.

Top image adapted via Banana News/Facebook