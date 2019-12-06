fbpx

Back

Woman filmed shouting at Starbucks staff in Yishun, gets even angrier after staffer says ‘bye’ to her

The staff kept her cool throughout.

Kayla Wong | December 15, 06:07 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

A woman was captured on camera gesturing rudely and shouting at a service staffer at a Starbucks outlet in Yishun.

Angry woman

According to Facebook page Banana News, which posted the video, the incident apparently took place on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The post caption also said the woman had allegedly been hogging a seat without getting any drink.

She then allegedly started her tirade after the staff supposedly approached her.

The woman, dressed in a dark-coloured outer wear and pants, is seen in the video speaking to and gesturing at the staff angrily.

In case you can’t see the video:

“I am warning you!”

The majority of what the woman said can’t be heard on the video, but she is seen speaking sternly to the staffer for almost a full minute.

The woman eventually shouted “I am warning you!” while pointing her finger at the staff.

She then walks away.

The staff, keeping her cool, responded by saying “okay bye”, while carrying on with her work.

Upon hearing that, the woman is seen turning around and speaking further for a few more seconds.

The staffer is then seen walking away while waving goodbye to the woman, who continued scolding her with a noticeably raised voice.

The incident appears to have ended at this point.

Mothership has reached out to Starbucks Singapore to seek more information about the incident and will update this article if we hear from them.

Top image adapted via Banana News/Facebook

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SDP plans to challenge POFMA Correction Directions against its posts on PMET unemployment

The SDP said multiple reports said the same thing.

December 15, 05:35 pm

S'pore figure skater Chloe Ing has 2 part-time jobs to pay for training, but shares Olympic dream with her twin sister

For Ing, her twin sister Chantelle is one of her greatest inspirations.

December 15, 04:35 pm

Whole of S'pore raining since Sunday (Dec. 15) morning, temperature drops to 24°C

At least Christmas is going to be cool this year.

December 15, 03:55 pm

Ex-Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies from illness at age 58

She said in a 2015 interview that to die is 'part and parcel of life'.

December 15, 03:07 pm

Group who set off by car from S'pore on Aug. 25, 2019 finally arrives in UK 115 days later

A Singaporean on the team was the only one to have made the trip before.

December 15, 02:37 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close