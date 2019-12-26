Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress S’pore Party distributes goody bags to 300 families in need

Right in the thick of the festive season, it might be easy to forget that there are families who aren’t enjoying the same Christmas luxuries and indulgences as everyone.

That’s the situation that Tan Cheng Bock and his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) set out to address on Saturday, Dec. 21.

In a post on his Facebook page, Tan said that his party recently visited many families in Clementi, Jurong and Boon Lay.

The event, titled Operation Outreach, involved PSP members distributing “items for daily needs” to the doorstep of families in need.

“Many members of PSP took time off to take part in this exercise of reaching out to the less fortunate in our society.”

Responding to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from the PSP said that a total of 300 families who lived in Clementi, Taman Jurong, Boon Lay, and Marsiling received the “goody bags”.

The bags, which were handed out by 60 PSP members, contained:

5kg of rice

500ml of cooking oil

1 packet of 2-in-1 coffee

800g of oats

400g of dried bee hoon

A tin of assorted biscuits

425g can of sardines

A packet of blueberry cookies

They had identified the families in need through research and speaking to other residents.

“Many were delighted to see us and thanked our effort,” wrote Tan.

“We wish them a blessed and healthy New Year.”

The PSP spokesperson also told Mothership that the party is hoping to conduct the outreach on a quarterly basis.

